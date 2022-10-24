ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental advocates push for proposition on upcoming election ballot

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As early voting unfolds and election day approaches, environmental advocates are trying to push forward a proposition on the ballot that aims to improve water quality. Labor unions and other advocates gathered near the capitol Thursday morning to try and persuade voters to vote yes on The...
PA Lawmakers Take Next Step Toward Divesting from Russian, Belarusian Assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, Pennsylvania lawmakers hit back by introducing several pieces and packages of legislation to eliminate ties, investments, and dependency with Russia. One piece of the legislation focused specifically on divesting commonwealth investments from any Russian or Belarusian assets. House...
Recap from New York gubernatorial debate

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As election day approaches, gubernatorial candidates Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin squared off for a debate in New York City, hosted by Spectrum News. They each highlighted issues they consider to be a top priority. In their introductions, Hochul and Zeldin each focused on public safety and economic development.
