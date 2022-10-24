ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Here’s what was discussed during the October 27 Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed economic development growth, his new Education First Plan, water system improvements in 102 Kentucky counties, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, grant funding to support victims of violent crime, National Prescription Take Back Day, federal grants for clean school buses, and COVID-19 during Thursday's Team Kentucky update. He also named this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
Activists discuss Constitutional Amendment 2 on Kentucky Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure going before Kentucky voters on Nov. 8, was the focus of debate on KET's Kentucky Tonight program on Monday evening, sparking accusations of misinformation from both sides of the abortion issue. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified in November, would...
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
