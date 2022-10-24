Read full article on original website
Here’s what was discussed during the October 27 Team Kentucky update
(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed economic development growth, his new Education First Plan, water system improvements in 102 Kentucky counties, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, grant funding to support victims of violent crime, National Prescription Take Back Day, federal grants for clean school buses, and COVID-19 during Thursday's Team Kentucky update. He also named this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27. He discussed economic development growth; his new Education First Plan; water systems improvements; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; grant funding to support victims of violent crime; and more. The governor...
WTVQ
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Latest COVID report mostly good news, total 5,044 new cases reported in one week; deaths decline
The latest weekly COVID-19 report released this week by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, was mostly good news, except for increases in new cases and hospitalizations. A total of 5,044 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the seven-day period ending Oct. 23. That compares to...
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
wymt.com
Ky. health professionals discuss potential ‘tripledemic’ heading into winter
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV cases. A doctor at Saint London said they are also seeing an increase in cases especially compared to previous years. “One misconception that a lot of people have is that RSV is mainly something that...
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Center for Cannabis to study medical marijuana for cancer patients, opioid use
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are being made to conduct first of its kind cannabis use research in cancer patients and people who have opioid use disorders. This Spring, Kentucky's House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. It failed to pass the Senate. Instead, lawmakers allocated $2...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
southerntrippers.com
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
kentuckytoday.com
Activists discuss Constitutional Amendment 2 on Kentucky Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure going before Kentucky voters on Nov. 8, was the focus of debate on KET's Kentucky Tonight program on Monday evening, sparking accusations of misinformation from both sides of the abortion issue. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified in November, would...
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
