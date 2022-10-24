Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
Man arrested after being caught with drugs, driving stolen car
A Rockvale man was arrested in Nashville after he was caught driving a stolen white Dodge Charger with drugs inside the car.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after reportedly fleeing scene
Metro Police are investigating after a person involved in a hit and run left the scene on Thursday on Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
WSMV
Police: Fairview murder suspect beat man to death, put body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) — A Fairview family is behind bars after police said they played a role in the death of a man who was murdered and then stuffed into a freezer. Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
WSMV
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
fox17.com
Police: Threat towards Hunter Lanes High School being investigated, believed to be false
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and school officials are investigating a threat made to Hunter Lane High School on Wednesday, an MNPD spokesperson confirmed. The threat, made via social media, is believed to be false, MNPD said. The MNPD spokesperson adds that the student...
Ex-officer convicted in fatal shooting out of Nashville jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Black man from behind as the man was fleeing on foot has been released from jail, his attorney confirmed Thursday. Andrew Delke had been serving time at a jail facility...
WSMV
Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
3 arrested after allegedly torturing man at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run, claims he didn’t remember hitting someone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Nashville a few weeks ago. An affidavit states that 26-year-old Edvin Alexander Chub Caal ran over a man on Nolensville Pike. The victim, Larry Arnold, died from his sustained injuries. Caal drove home...
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
murfreesboro.com
Officers Focus on Aggressive Driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s...
