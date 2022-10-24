ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options

With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bournemouth to Stop Playing Kanye West's 'Power' Song After His Antisemitic Comments

Premier League club Bournemouth is the latest group to cut ties with Kanye West. The Cherries said Thursday they will no longer play West's 2010 song "Power" before matches at Vitality Stadium as they previously did for the past few years, per Ahmed Shooble of The Athletic. The change comes...
Bleacher Report

Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested on Vehicle Trespassing, More Charges

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on four charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, two weeks ago. According to TMZ Sports, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to a parking lot on Oct. 15 where West was allegedly found trespassing in a vehicle. West allegedly "became combative" and ran before he was tracked down and arrested.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bleacher Report

Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official

The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start

Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama's Games to Be Streamed on New NBA App for 2022-23 Season

The new NBA app will stream projected No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's games this season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Wembanyama plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball tier, LNB Pro A. He has averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the 4-1 team, which sits in third place.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After October 26

The Orlando Magic have run out of healthy point guards less than two weeks into the 2022 NBA season. Jalen Suggs was shelved last week because of an ankle injury and Cole Anthony is now expected to miss time with an oblique injury. The Magic were expecting to rely on...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Top Forbes' List of 2022 NBA Team Values at $7B; Knicks 2nd, Lakers 3rd

The Golden State Warriors top Forbes' latest NBA team valuation list at $7 billion, per Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum. The Warriors' valuation improved by 25 percent year-to-year. The franchise finished No. 1 in revenue ($765 million after paying into revenue sharing) and operating income ($206 million), both the highest in NBA history, in a season capped by its fourth championship since 2015.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: 'Give Him a F--king Chance; We Stay on His S--t'

Kyrie Irving is tired of the negative discourse surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. "You guys keep coming in here, asking me, like, 'What about Ben?' He hasn't played in two years," the point guard told reporters following Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. "Give him a f--king chance. We stay on his s--t. You just stay on him. But we're here to give him positive affirmations."
PHILADELPHIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy