FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Bleacher Report
Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday. Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking...
Bleacher Report
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Bleacher Report
Bournemouth to Stop Playing Kanye West's 'Power' Song After His Antisemitic Comments
Premier League club Bournemouth is the latest group to cut ties with Kanye West. The Cherries said Thursday they will no longer play West's 2010 song "Power" before matches at Vitality Stadium as they previously did for the past few years, per Ahmed Shooble of The Athletic. The change comes...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested on Vehicle Trespassing, More Charges
Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested on four charges in Fairfax County, Virginia, two weeks ago. According to TMZ Sports, the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to a parking lot on Oct. 15 where West was allegedly found trespassing in a vehicle. West allegedly "became combative" and ran before he was tracked down and arrested.
Bleacher Report
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Bleacher Report
Raptors' Masai Ujiri Fined $35K for Making Inappropriate Remarks to Official
The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for his actions during his team's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The NBA announced the fine Wednesday, noting Ujiri was fined "for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official." Miami won the game 112-109...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: League Floated Preventing Teams from Drafting in Top 3 Back-to-Back Years
The Larry O'Brien Trophy is the ultimate prize in the NBA, but some teams without a realistic chance to compete for a championship may be eyeing a different prize: the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. Tanking—and how to curb it—is often...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama's Games to Be Streamed on New NBA App for 2022-23 Season
The new NBA app will stream projected No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's games this season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Wembanyama plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball tier, LNB Pro A. He has averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the 4-1 team, which sits in third place.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Russell Westbrook Coming Off Lakers' Bench 'Inevitable' Barring Turnaround
Russell Westbrook may not be long for the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup. "I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is probably inevitable unless his performance changes, the team's performance changes," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on Get Up (3:50 mark). Westbrook is expected to miss Wednesday's game...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After October 26
The Orlando Magic have run out of healthy point guards less than two weeks into the 2022 NBA season. Jalen Suggs was shelved last week because of an ankle injury and Cole Anthony is now expected to miss time with an oblique injury. The Magic were expecting to rely on...
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Scouts Believe Ben Simmons' Lack of Aggression Due to Fear of Fouls
NBA evaluators had one theory for why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is so hesitant around the basket. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today some scouts "believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of being fouled."
Bleacher Report
Warriors Top Forbes' List of 2022 NBA Team Values at $7B; Knicks 2nd, Lakers 3rd
The Golden State Warriors top Forbes' latest NBA team valuation list at $7 billion, per Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum. The Warriors' valuation improved by 25 percent year-to-year. The franchise finished No. 1 in revenue ($765 million after paying into revenue sharing) and operating income ($206 million), both the highest in NBA history, in a season capped by its fourth championship since 2015.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: 'Give Him a F--king Chance; We Stay on His S--t'
Kyrie Irving is tired of the negative discourse surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. "You guys keep coming in here, asking me, like, 'What about Ben?' He hasn't played in two years," the point guard told reporters following Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. "Give him a f--king chance. We stay on his s--t. You just stay on him. But we're here to give him positive affirmations."
