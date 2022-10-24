Robert "Bob" Kovall Jr. was born on July 2, 1947 in Ely, MN and died on October 14, 2022 in Columbia Heights, MN. Bob was raised in Ely, MN where he graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1965. He served in the United States Navy from 1969 - 1973, then moved to Minneapolis where he started a family and began a career with University of Minnesota/Fairview Medical as a Computer Systems Analyst. He retired in 2012 and enjoyed spending time watching soccer and having a few craft beers with his kids, walking his dog Lucy every day, and visiting his hometown of Ely to see his family and go fishing with his cousin Gary.

ELY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO