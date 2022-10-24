"The personification of perseverance and determination" - Tennis commentator Steve Weismann praises Pegula following Guadalajara title win

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula accomplish ranking feat previously held by Venus and Serena Williams
Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already been the two highest-ranked American players in the WTA rankings for some time. This week, they took it a step further, with both entering the Top 4, making it the first time since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2010 that two American women are ranked inside the Top 4.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner and others showcase their personalities during the Emoji Challenge
Ahead of the Erste Bank Open Vienna, the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner, and others showed off the goofier side of their personalities. The tournament organizers shared a video on Twitter of the players imitating various emojis in the Emoji Challenge. Sinner and Tiafoe were joined by Denis Shapovalov, Karen Khachanov, and Hubert Hurkacz.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez moves into Quarter-Finals during WTA 125 in Mexico
Leylah Fernandez remained in Mexico after Guadalajara to play some more tennis and she's in the quarter-final. The Canadian is still trying to find her way after returning from injury and smaller events like this are the perfect chance to build confidence. She's facing players that are not on her level and she's able to win rather easily which is the goal.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup announced as ATP and WTA set to join forces to open 2023 Tennis Season
Previously known as the Hopman Cup, a team tennis event combining ATP and WTA will return to end 2022 and begin the 2023 tennis season competing across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney over 11 days. Called the United Cup, it will take place between Thursday 29 December and Sunday 8 January...
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray on effects of busy tennis schedule: "Our kids are at an age now where they realise I'm gone"
Andy Murray is trying to find the right balance in his schedule as he wants to minimize the time spent away from his family. Andy Murray doesn't like to be away from his family but it's a necessity if he wants to continue playing tennis and he wants to. Speaking in Basel, Murray touched upon the difficulty of being away from family, particularly as the family is celebrating two birthdays this week.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
tennisuptodate.com
"I was walking away from Emma regardless" - Tursunov reveals new Bencic partnership had no bearing in Raducanu decision
Dmitry Tursunov gave an exclusive interview with TennisMajors about his time with Emma Raducanu explaining what had happened. The British player created headlines when she hired Tursunov earlier this year due to his success with several other players. Many expected him to take her to the next level and while she showed improvement they parted ways not long after that with Tursunov taking on coaching duties for Bencic. When asked whether he ditched Raducanu for the Swiss player he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer 2022 Laver Cup gear set to be featured in Rafa Nadal Museum
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up for the Swiss legend's finals career match at this year's Laver Cup and Nadal got a gift from that match. The duo took on Sock and Tiafoe in doubles but lost in a close 3-set match. Federer left a gift for Nadal and it was the gear he used in that match. That gear will be displayed in the Rafael Nadal Museum in his Tennis Academy in Mallorca.
tennisuptodate.com
"I see him as someone who is really good for the game" - McEnroe gives thoughts on Kyrgios and comparisons between them
John McEnroe has been a longtime fan of Nick Kyrgios and his tennis and seeing him do well this year made him happy. The American former player who was Kyrgios before Kyrgios always expressed frustration that the Australian was not committed to the sport because he believed him to be the biggest star after the big three. While many would disagree with that McEnroe always maintained that no other player moves the needle as much as Kyrgios and he's right.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
tennisuptodate.com
"He tried to follow the rules that were put before him" - American tennis player Chris Eubanks on Djokovic's Australian deportation saga
American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
tennisuptodate.com
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
