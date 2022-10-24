Read full article on original website
Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church
An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
Jake Wagner: Family burned clothes, guns in Ohio Rhoden killings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
Pike County murder trial: Jake said he tried to erase murders from his memory
Jake Wagner continued testifying against his brother, who is on trial for the murder of eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Why you weren't able to see Jake Wagner's testimony in Pike County murder trial
Those who have been following the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV have probably noticed some witness testimony has not been able to air over live streams or on televised recaps later.
Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
Jackson County attorney accused of raping minor acquitted of all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney in Jackson County who was accused of raping a child under the age of 13 has been acquitted of all charges. Christopher Moore, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on April 16 for three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence. According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs. Officers found bloody clothing in the bags...
‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
Bowmars Strike Plea Deal in Largest Poaching Case in Nebraska History
Josh and Sarah Bowmar, a celebrity husband-and-wife hunting duo, recently made a plea deal in a high-profile poaching case. The team was charged in 2020 with five counts of hunting violations, including hunting wild turkeys without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across state lines, and baiting wildlife. The couple initially pleaded not-guilty on all counts. On October 19, the Bowmars withdrew pleas of not guilty on all charges and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, as first reported by Gear Junkie. As part of the plea deal, all remaining charges were dropped.
Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
