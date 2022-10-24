Read full article on original website
WBBJ
2022 Boo Bash raises Halloween thrill in McKenzie
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local town is getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early. Downtown McKenzie was transformed into a Halloween carnival atmosphere with the annual Boo Bash. There were lots of activities for the whole family, including a trunk-or-treat, costume contest, trolley rides, a dunk tank, and...
WBBJ
LIFELINE hosts its 2022 Vein Drain blood drive
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, LIFELINE had their Vein Drain Blood Drive, an annual event that dates back several years. “This is our annual Vein Drain. We have been doing this for years. Our donors love it. They love to dress up in costumes. Our LIFELINE team loves to dress up and to see our donors that are regular eight week committed donors, and we have lots of first-time donors too that we are welcoming into the LIFELINE family,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.
WBBJ
Local organization hosts dinner for first responders
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization handed out free meals to first responders. Birth Choice, a prolife organization that helps new mothers, gave out free meals to first responders in Madison County. The event is to honor first responders by allowing them to come to the from 4 p.m....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
radio7media.com
37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
THE 37TH ANNUAL TENNESSEE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS WILL BE HELD SATURDAY (NOVEMBER 12) AT 6 IN GYM NUMBER 3 AT ROTARY PARK. THE EVENT WILL FEATURE ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE EVENING AND A BAKED GOODS AUCTION. PROCEEDS FROM THE FUNDRAISER WILL BENEFIT THE 33RD ANNUAL SPIRIT OF SANTA PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES CLOTHING AND TOYS FOR CHRISTMAS FOR LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED. ADMISSION IS FREE BUT DONATIONS OF CANNED FOOD AND UNWRAPPED TOYS AND KIDS CLOTHING ARE ENCOURAGED. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 931-242-2248 OR 931-242-1219.
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
WBBJ
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
radionwtn.com
Boo Bash Returns To McKenzie
McKenzie, Tenn.–After a two year absence due to COVID, the Boo Bash returns to downtown McKenzie Thursday night. Sponsored by Bethel University and the City of McKenzie, it will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27. It will feature good food and activities such as Trunk or Treat, Haunted Train rides, Kinda Creepy Creature Features, Pumpkin Bowling, Bouncy House, Obstacle Course and a Cake Walk.
WBBJ
Tyson Foods to donate over 1,300 meals in Union City on Friday
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is preparing to donate over 1,300 meals to families in West Tennessee. Tyson’s annual Community Feed event will take place Friday, October 28 in Union City. Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Obion County Farmers Market Pavilion, volunteers will be on-site handing...
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
WBBJ
Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson
Mr. Courtney Keshell Johnson, 39, died Monday, October 24, 2022, in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 29, at 3:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Temple of Praise Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 2:00 P. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Discovery Park’s ‘Let it Glow’ light show to return with kick-off concert
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America’s “Let it Glow” drive-thru and walk-thru light show is returning for the holidays. “Let it Glow” will open at the Discovery Park in Union City on November 11, with a special kick-off event beginning at 6 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
WBBJ
City of Jackson leaf pickup begins next week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The leaves are falling once again! And as beautiful as they may be, you might not want them in your yard. The City of Jackson understands this and has announced the start date for its third citywide leaf pickup!. “Leaves have started to fall in our...
WBBJ
Models walk the runway for a cure in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thursday night, an organization walked the runway for a cure. The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraiser event for breast cancer awareness Friday. The fundraiser is called Runway for a Cure. This event has been going on...
WBBJ
Law enforcement encourages safety for Halloween
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and this is not just a time for trick-or-treating, but also a time to keep in mind some good safety tips from your local law enforcement agency. “If you are going to be out in larger crowds, it’s probably wise...
