Austin, TX

Kiss played a private party for less than 100 people at the weekend and there's video

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago

JamBase

See Robert Earl Keen Say Farewell To ‘Austin City Limits’ With Poignant ‘I Gotta Go’

Texas native Robert Earl Keen recently retired from touring but before he did so he made sure to return to the Austin City Limits stage for one final appearance on the show. Keen shares the hour with fellow Texan Parker McCollum as part of an installment airing this Saturday, October 29 on PBS. JamBase is pleased to premiere Robert Earl Keen’s “I Gotta Go” performance from the upcoming episode.
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

SXSW Announces Marijuana And Psychedelics Panel Lineup For 2023 Festival

The 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel lineup has officially been released, with a number of events focused on drug policy. And notably, next year’s festival will see more psychedelics panels than those centered on marijuana. Both drug-focused topics have their own designated “track” at the Austin-based event, which...
AUSTIN, TX
metalinjection

KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night

I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Halloween Weekend

Head to Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX—just an hour’s drive from Austin—for the musician’s inaugural fall festival. From a cowboy-themed masquerade ball to a day dedicated to Bavarian traditions, this weekend event celebrates the finest parts of Texan culture. Get event details and buy tickets here. Oct. 28-30, 1100 Bee Creek Road.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Legendary Karaoke Host and Sushi Restaurant Owner DK Lee Has Died

DK Lee, the owner of South Austin Japanese and Korean restaurant and karaoke spot DK Sushi, died this month, according to the restaurant’s website, which offers no further details. Eater has reached out for more information. Lee, who was originally from South Korea, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

JESTER KING’S FUNK N’ SOUR FEST

Seize the day at Jester King Brewery’s 2022 Funk n’ Sour event! Held in their Beer Garden with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, the event features Austin’s top local restaurants along with world-class breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries. Get tickets here. They will have 30...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween

Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
SAN MARCOS, TX
worldatlas.com

10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US

Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light

AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
AUSTIN, TX
