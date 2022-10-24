Kiss played a private party for less than 100 people at the weekend and there's video

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
JamBase
See Robert Earl Keen Say Farewell To ‘Austin City Limits’ With Poignant ‘I Gotta Go’
Texas native Robert Earl Keen recently retired from touring but before he did so he made sure to return to the Austin City Limits stage for one final appearance on the show. Keen shares the hour with fellow Texan Parker McCollum as part of an installment airing this Saturday, October 29 on PBS. JamBase is pleased to premiere Robert Earl Keen’s “I Gotta Go” performance from the upcoming episode.
marijuanamoment.net
SXSW Announces Marijuana And Psychedelics Panel Lineup For 2023 Festival
The 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) panel lineup has officially been released, with a number of events focused on drug policy. And notably, next year’s festival will see more psychedelics panels than those centered on marijuana. Both drug-focused topics have their own designated “track” at the Austin-based event, which...
metalinjection
KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night
I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Halloween Weekend
Head to Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX—just an hour’s drive from Austin—for the musician’s inaugural fall festival. From a cowboy-themed masquerade ball to a day dedicated to Bavarian traditions, this weekend event celebrates the finest parts of Texan culture. Get event details and buy tickets here. Oct. 28-30, 1100 Bee Creek Road.
Post Malone performs back-to-back shows in Austin
The Texan rapper from Galveston kicked off his evening at the Moody Center for his Twelve Carat Tour before attending an after-party for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
Eater
Legendary Karaoke Host and Sushi Restaurant Owner DK Lee Has Died
DK Lee, the owner of South Austin Japanese and Korean restaurant and karaoke spot DK Sushi, died this month, according to the restaurant’s website, which offers no further details. Eater has reached out for more information. Lee, who was originally from South Korea, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s...
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
fox7austin.com
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
Stormy Friday morning clears into a beautiful Halloween weekend
Storms are likely early Friday, potentially bringing hail, wind damage and an isolated tornado. The forecast this weekend looks mild, sunny and breezy behind the storm system. -- David Yeomans
365thingsaustin.com
JESTER KING’S FUNK N’ SOUR FEST
Seize the day at Jester King Brewery’s 2022 Funk n’ Sour event! Held in their Beer Garden with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, the event features Austin’s top local restaurants along with world-class breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries. Get tickets here. They will have 30...
universitystar.com
San Marcos gets its scare on for Halloween
Trick or treat! Local businesses in San Marcos are hosting numerous new and annual events that will get the community into the Halloween spirit. Delta Zeta’s Haunted Trails haunted house event will kick off Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Haunted Trails has been an annual tradition for six years with new themes each year along with a new fraternity as a partner. This year, the sorority has partnered with Kappa Sigma to organize the haunted house event.
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
Austin airport expecting busiest day ever
With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
worldatlas.com
10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US
Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
