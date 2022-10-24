Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of ATP Tour as preparation begins for Australian Open: "I'm coming and I will have you"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
Yardbarker
"We can try to get some Grand Slams with you carrying me" - Eubanks offers Williams doubles partnership if she unretires
Serena Williams recently admitted that she isn't retired and she still might come back to tennis which sparked many stories. The American player's final match at the US Open effectively served as her farewell performance after she announced a month earlier that she was transitioning away from tennis. Williams recently said in an interview that she hasn't officially retired yet and could potentially play tennis again, which led Tennis Channel's Christopher Eubanks to suggest himself a doubles partner for her.
tennisuptodate.com
"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players
Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that if given a chance, she would be in an interesting dilemma to choose either Carlos Alcaraz's speed or John Isner's serve. During her playing career, the American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven Roland Garros titles. On Wednesday, a...
tennisuptodate.com
Aljaz Bedene backs Djokovic as GOAT: "Roger Federer had the greatest influence on tennis but the best, in terms of results, will definitely be Novak Djokovic"
Aljaz Bedene thinks that Novak Djokovic has had the greatest results in tennis even if Federer had the biggest impact. Former Slovenian player Aljaz Bedene weighed in on the GOAT debate admitting that for him Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time. It's a question that will never get a proper response because it's mostly subjective with Bedene pointing out some facts:
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
tennisuptodate.com
"In almost 30 years of working with athletes, I've never faced a situation like this" - Patrick Mouratoglou breaks silence on Simona Halep's doping scandal
Patrick Mouratoglou has broken his silence over Simona Halep's doping scandal, clarifying how he is handling the situation. Mouratoglou, who is Halep's coach, stated that he and his team are still in shock after Halep tested positive for a banned substance and stated that he has never faced such a situation in his career.
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
tennisuptodate.com
Murray on effects of busy tennis schedule: "Our kids are at an age now where they realise I'm gone"
Andy Murray is trying to find the right balance in his schedule as he wants to minimize the time spent away from his family. Andy Murray doesn't like to be away from his family but it's a necessity if he wants to continue playing tennis and he wants to. Speaking in Basel, Murray touched upon the difficulty of being away from family, particularly as the family is celebrating two birthdays this week.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to seeing the American tennis star on ad posters in Vienna
American tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share her emotions after seeing Fritz in an advertisement outside a store in Vienna. Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, a TikTok star and social media influencer, began dating in June 2020after meeting each other on the referral-only dating app Raya.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Best Medvedev impression of all time by Zsombor Piros
Daniil Medvedev plays like an 'octopus' according to many and Zsombor tried to do an impression of that making many laugh. The Hungarian player likes Medvedev and he tried to imitate the rather unique way he plays tennis. Many have talked about the way Medvedev plays as something unorthodox and not advisable but he made it work with his tremendous work ethic and passion for winning.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not at all angry with them" - Swiatek on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula not supporting her stance and withdrawing from Billie Jean King Cup
Iga Swiatek has quashed any claims of being miffed with fellow tennis superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula for agreeing to play in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup), thereby undermining Swiatek's appeal to the WTA and ITF against unfavorable and hectic scheduling on tour. The World No.1...
tennisuptodate.com
"He tried to follow the rules that were put before him" - American tennis player Chris Eubanks on Djokovic's Australian deportation saga
American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup announced as ATP and WTA set to join forces to open 2023 Tennis Season
Previously known as the Hopman Cup, a team tennis event combining ATP and WTA will return to end 2022 and begin the 2023 tennis season competing across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney over 11 days. Called the United Cup, it will take place between Thursday 29 December and Sunday 8 January...
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
tennisuptodate.com
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
tennisuptodate.com
Rising British talent Draper puts Thiem alongside Big Four in his all-time list: "They all are quite electric when they're playing, you never know what's going to happen"
Jack Draper names Dominic Thiem as one of his idols alongside the big four of Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray. Jack Draper will replace Andy Murray as the British number 3 on Monday as he continues his breakout season. Draper opened the season well on the challenger Tour winning a couple of events after which he proved himself on the ATP Tour as well.
