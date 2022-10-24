Read full article on original website
WTGS
Chatham County residents voice concerns on TSPLOST referendum
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST is on the ballot for voters to decide this election season. Local officials have said that, if passed, TSPLOST would fund transportation projects and infrastructure improvements throughout Chatham County. Some Chatham County residents, though,...
WTGS
Chatham County still working out LOST negotiations with municipalities
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County and its municipalities are still negotiating the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) split after months of debate. According to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, if all parties don’t agree on a LOST revenue split by Jan. 1, 2023, the sales tax opportunity goes away.
WTGS
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
WTGS
Mayor Van Johnson to deliver annual State of the City address in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the 2022 annual State of the City on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to city officials, Johnson will deliver the address at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, at 201 Montgomery St. During the address, which will be...
WTGS
CAT extending one free route amidst changes in operations
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Despite temporary changes in bus routes due to a continued staffing shortage, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is extending one of its free routes. Residents who use CAT will notice a few changes in the next few days, including the extension of its free downtown shuttle known as the DOT.
WTGS
Hilton Head Island leaders present workforce housing draft plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders came together on Tuesday to continue the conversation surrounding workforce housing development. At the town’s September mid-year workshop, Town Council members raised concerns about a lack of community involvement in the development of a workforce housing plan. Tuesday's...
WTGS
Economics experts discuss unemployment rates, state of workforce in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As unemployment rates across Georgia continue to drop following the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for workers is still growing. The Georgia Department of Labor reported an unemployment rate of 2.5% in Savannah, continuing on a downward trend since this time last year. Michael Toma is...
WTGS
Chatham Area Transit approves raises for drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit announced they are increasing the hourly wage for their drivers. Fixed route drivers will now earn $20 an hour, while paratransit operators will receive $15. The executive director of CAT, Faye DiMassimo, said they wanted to show their drivers they appreciate them...
WTGS
SCCPSS staff member reassigned after involvement in student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is investigating a student altercation that resulted in a staff member being "administratively reassigned." According to a statement from SCCPSS, staff members became involved in the altercation while trying to diffuse a fight between four female students.
WTGS
Bryan County comes to agreement on LOST revenue distribution
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — While over 150 counties in Georgia are negotiating with their cities and municipalities, Bryan County has come to an agreement on how they are splitting Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue. Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger said funds from the 1% sales tax could...
WTGS
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim number one spot in America
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner is coming for the number one spot in America after the pandemic canceled their last national competition. On November 8th, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan.
WTGS
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony held in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority held a ceremony Tuesday, October 25, in Bryan County. Officials from both Georgia and the US government officials were in attendance. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking...
WTGS
Beaufort Co. man wanted for attempted murder after Tuesday night shooting
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot at an Enmarket gas station in Burton, South Carolina, late Tuesday night. Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies responded to the gas station at 3076 Trask Parkway at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday...
WTGS
Former soldier admits to stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier to death in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A former U.S. Army sergeant admitted to stabbing a former fellow soldier to death at Fort Stewart in June 2020. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, pled guilty to the premeditated murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.
WTGS
Jasper County man arrested for fatal shooting of juvenile
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man for the shooting death of a juvenile on Oct. 16 in Jasper County. Kylen Xavier Pinckney, 28, was arrested in Bamberg, South Carolina, and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and breaking into a motor vehicle.
WTGS
Parts of Whitaker Street near Forsyth Park reopened after downed power line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police reported that Whitaker Street between Waldburg Street and Park Ave is reopened after downed power lines closed the roadway. Georgia Power is on the scene. SPD recommends detouring around the closure by taking Waldburg to Barnard to Duffy and then back to Whitaker.
WTGS
SCCPSS kicks off Red Ribbon Week to promote living drug free
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday with a visit to Henderson E. Formey Early Learning Center. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett spoke with students on the importance of saying "No to drugs." Red Ribbon Week is...
WTGS
Ambulance collides with tractor on the way to Savannah, 3 people taken to hospital
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Golden Isles ambulance on the way to Savannah from Waycross collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning. The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time of the collision, which was shortly before 1 a.m. According to Hinesville Police Department Traffic...
WTGS
Chatham Co. police provide update 3 weeks into Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — It's been three weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Chatham County police provided an update on their search efforts. QUINTON SIMON TIMELINE: Chatham Co. Police report 20-month-old toddler presumed dead, name mother prime suspect. Missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon...
WTGS
Savannah church opens new ministry site downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Downtown Savannah officially opened its doors to its 6 East State location on Wednesday. The church hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of this ministry site right across the street from the church. At the ceremony, they shared the history of the building and its newfound purpose and enjoyed food and drinks after.
