Beaufort County, SC

WTGS

Chatham County residents voice concerns on TSPLOST referendum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST is on the ballot for voters to decide this election season. Local officials have said that, if passed, TSPLOST would fund transportation projects and infrastructure improvements throughout Chatham County. Some Chatham County residents, though,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

CAT extending one free route amidst changes in operations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Despite temporary changes in bus routes due to a continued staffing shortage, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is extending one of its free routes. Residents who use CAT will notice a few changes in the next few days, including the extension of its free downtown shuttle known as the DOT.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island leaders present workforce housing draft plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders came together on Tuesday to continue the conversation surrounding workforce housing development. At the town’s September mid-year workshop, Town Council members raised concerns about a lack of community involvement in the development of a workforce housing plan. Tuesday's...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Chatham Area Transit approves raises for drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit announced they are increasing the hourly wage for their drivers. Fixed route drivers will now earn $20 an hour, while paratransit operators will receive $15. The executive director of CAT, Faye DiMassimo, said they wanted to show their drivers they appreciate them...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS staff member reassigned after involvement in student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is investigating a student altercation that resulted in a staff member being "administratively reassigned." According to a statement from SCCPSS, staff members became involved in the altercation while trying to diffuse a fight between four female students.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bryan County comes to agreement on LOST revenue distribution

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — While over 150 counties in Georgia are negotiating with their cities and municipalities, Bryan County has come to an agreement on how they are splitting Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue. Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger said funds from the 1% sales tax could...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony held in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority held a ceremony Tuesday, October 25, in Bryan County. Officials from both Georgia and the US government officials were in attendance. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Jasper County man arrested for fatal shooting of juvenile

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man for the shooting death of a juvenile on Oct. 16 in Jasper County. Kylen Xavier Pinckney, 28, was arrested in Bamberg, South Carolina, and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and breaking into a motor vehicle.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SCCPSS kicks off Red Ribbon Week to promote living drug free

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday with a visit to Henderson E. Formey Early Learning Center. Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett spoke with students on the importance of saying "No to drugs." Red Ribbon Week is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. police provide update 3 weeks into Quinton Simon search

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — It's been three weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Chatham County police provided an update on their search efforts. QUINTON SIMON TIMELINE: Chatham Co. Police report 20-month-old toddler presumed dead, name mother prime suspect. Missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon...
WTGS

Savannah church opens new ministry site downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Downtown Savannah officially opened its doors to its 6 East State location on Wednesday. The church hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of this ministry site right across the street from the church. At the ceremony, they shared the history of the building and its newfound purpose and enjoyed food and drinks after.
SAVANNAH, GA

