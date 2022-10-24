Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
An official from India's ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts
TechCrunch
Verdict on continuation of Meta’s prosecution in Kenya to be made early next year
Motaung, a South African national, is suing Meta and its main content moderation sub-contractor in Africa, Sama, for forced labor and human trafficking, unfair labor relations, union busting and failure to provide “adequate” mental health and psychosocial support. Motuang was previously employed by Sama, whose moderators, stationed at a hub in Nairobi, are sourced from a number of African countries.
TechCrunch
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands
The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by someone with physical access to...
