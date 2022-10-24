ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home

A homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into her rural Edinburg home Tuesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:13 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St., north of Rogers Road on 10th St., in rural Edinburg regarding a burglary in progress.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
wdayradionow.com

Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence

(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRGV

Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy