2 Wanted in Tampa Murder Caught in Brownsville, Texas
Police believe they made a run for the border to escape justice
Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Texas man arrested in connection with reportedly shooting at Toyota headquarters
The man faces a charge of deadly conduct.
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
KRGV
Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home
A homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into her rural Edinburg home Tuesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:13 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St., north of Rogers Road on 10th St., in rural Edinburg regarding a burglary in progress.
Drunk man lost balance and fell on newborn, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege was intoxicated when he grabbed a 1-month-old and then fell on top of the newborn. Arturo Javier Contreras, 20, was arrested on charges of injury to a child, assault family violence, endangering a child, resisting arrest and failure to identify, according to the Brownsville […]
Officials: Three people shot as robbers in surgical masks target home, vehicle
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least three people were shot by men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles Tuesday night near Donna, officials say. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2 North in rural Donna. Victims told deputies that […]
Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community
Texas public safety officials are expected to further discuss the Uvalde school shooting in an open meeting Thursday.
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
MySanAntonio
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
Abortion, immigration impacting race for Texas Attorney General
Recent polls show Paxton ahead of Garza in the race for attorney general.
Family remembers slain Harlingen football star two years after death
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter. On Oct 17, 2020, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen where Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road. Hunter told police that a man entered his home and […]
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
wdayradionow.com
Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence
(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
KRGV
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
