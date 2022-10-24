ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros Vet Sue Kroll In Talks For Amazon Studios Marketing Chief Post: The Dish

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
Sue Kroll , the Warner Bros worldwide marketing veteran, is in talks for the top film and TV marketing post at Amazon Studios , sources tell Deadline. The rumor has been around for a while, and we understand it’s becoming more real. It really shouldn’t surprise as Kroll has been a marketing consultant at Amazon Studios for six months. Sources tell us that the streamer and Kroll are still working out details.

Ukonwa Ojo was previously chief marketing officer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video and exited the streamer back in June.

Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel)

Kroll was brought in to advise on the launch of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. The streamer debuted the series at San Diego Comic-Con with the show’s trailer in Hall H, where all surround screens ablazed with characters, the full cast was in tow, and composer Bear McCreary led a live chorus and orchestra. There was also a posh dinner for journalists the night before with the cast.

The J.D. Payne-Patrick McKay created show launched September 1 in 240 countries pulling in 25 million viewers on its first day, the biggest premiere ever for Prime Video.

Kroll joined Warner Bros in 1994 and became president of worldwide marketing in 2008. She segued to a producing role in January 2018, becoming an EP on the Oscar-nominated and $436 million-plus global grossing A Star Is Born, the Edward Norton directed noir Motherless Brooklyn , the feature adaptation of the Donna Tartt novel The Goldfinch , and DC’s Birds of Prey which made more than $205M worldwide.

Kroll was a linchpin in Warners’ blockbuster success, leading them to a banner $5.1 billion global-grossing year in 2017. Not only did she work on the Harry Potter franchise, Dark Knight trilogy, The Hobbit series , and Clint Eastwood’s highest-grossing movie ever American Sniper, but she also was behind such Oscar winners as Argo, Gravity, The Blind Side and Mad Max: Fury Road .

She is also known for her close working relationships with talent like Bradley Cooper, Sandra Bullock, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck among others.

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
James Cameron Takes Aim At Marvel, DC Characters: “They All Act Like They’re In College”

Add James Cameron to the list of elite filmmakers taking umbrage with today’s superhero films. The three-time Oscar winner critiqued the storytelling of Marvel and DC in an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college,” he said. “They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a...
Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Billy Zane & More Board Mystery Thriller ‘Blunt’; Voltage Launching Sales Ahead Of AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Ne-Yo, Billy Zane and Greer Grammer are set to star in writer/director Anna Elizabeth James’ Blunt. Voltage Pictures is handling global sales on the mystery thriller and will introduce to buyers immediately. In Blunt, a single mother (Smart) wakes up to find herself hogtied and held captive at her country vacation rental by an unknown assailant. In a race against time, she must piece together clues from the previous guests to find out who assaulted her, and hopefully survive the ordeal. James produces under her Kiss and Tale Productions banner alongside Richard Switzer, Julie Gause, Paul Luba...
Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross As Amazon Orders Series From Ben Watkins, Paramount TV & Skydance

Amazon Studios has ordered a new Alex Cross series with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night In Miami) set to portray the titular character and produce. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Deadline reported the project was in development in 2020. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A...
New York Post Says Employee Behind Website Hack Has Been Terminated – Update

UPDATE: The employee responsible for hacking The New York Post’s website and twitter account has been fired. In an updated statement just now a spokesperson said, “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts.” The hacker posted racist and incendiary headlines before they were removed. PREVIOUSLY: The New York Post said on Thursday that an investigation indicated that an employee was behind the hack of its website and Twitter account. A spokesperson...
NEW YORK STATE
Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Jane Doe #3 Testifies That Scientology Blamed Her For Alleged 2003 Assault, Telling Her “There Was No Crime Committed”

(Updated 11:45 AM with more testimony from trial) “She had told me not to use the word rape,” a visibly shaken Jane Doe #3 told a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday in the Danny Masterson trial. “She explained to me that you can’t rape someone you are in a relationship with,” the witness went on to say of a late 2003 conversation with a Scientology executive at the church’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. Recounting her recollection of the meeting with Scientology ethics officer Miranda Scoggins almost 20 years ago, Jane Doe #3, aka CB, told Deputy LA District Attorney Reinhold Mueller...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Dynasty Growing: ‘1923’ To Span Two 8-Episode Seasons, With ’40s- & ’60s-Era Series Also Eyed – The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan‘s limited series 1923 has turned out to be such a sprawling saga that he’ll need two seasons to get it done, The Dish hears. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given a thumbs up to Sheridan’s ambitions for the Paramount+ limited series, and sources said that negotiations are underway to bring back the cast for another season. Related Story ‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres Related Story 'Monster High The Movie' Sequel Gets Green Light At Nickelodeon Related Story Kelsey Grammer Shares How 'Frasier' Will Address John Mahoney's Absence We also hear that Sheridan is so...
TEXAS STATE
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK

Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
‘Barbarian’s Georgina Campbell Joins Liam Neeson, Joe Keery In Sci-Fi Actioner ’Cold Storage’ From Studiocanal

EXCLUSIVE: Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) has signed on to star alongside Liam Neeson and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery in the sci-fi actioner Cold Storage, based on the novel by David Koepp, which Jonny Campbell is directing for Studiocanal. The synopsis for Cold Storage is as follows: Several decades ago, a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism — capable of extinction-level destruction — was contained in a military facility. In the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sublevel, selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape — and if left...
Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Clark, Fremantle’s veteran Director, Global Entertainment, who helped develop The X Factor, Got Talent and Price is Right franchises globally across two decades, is exiting the company. The well-liked exec is retiring in February 2023 and will be replaced like-for-like, Fremantle confirmed to Deadline. He had told a number of people at last week’s Mipcom Cannes, during which Fremantle was out in full force. Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin described him as “one of the key architects of our vast and successful Global Entertainment business.” “When we talk about connecting creativity at Fremantle, Rob embodies that,” said Mullin. “I will...
Deadline

