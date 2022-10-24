Read full article on original website
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
borregosun.com
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
Police pursuit underway in the east valley, driver reportedly hit patrol car
A vehicle being chased by police reportedly struck a patrol vehicle during the pursuit. The pursuit is currently underway as the vehicle as of 12:55 p.m. The Indio Police Department is pursuing a vehicle that is driving erratically into the city of Coachella, police confirmed. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department, said he believes The post Police pursuit underway in the east valley, driver reportedly hit patrol car appeared first on KESQ.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Man crashes into multiple police vehicles during pursuit that started in Indio
A man is in police custody after a nearly 40-minute-long pursuit that left multiple patrol units damaged Wednesday morning in Indio. The incident started at approximately 11:55 a.m. when Indio police officers were called to the 83000 block of Calle Presidente to respond to a domestic family dispute. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department The post Man crashes into multiple police vehicles during pursuit that started in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
knewsradio.com
Woman, Man Found Dead In Coachella Casita; Coachella Man In NorCal Under Arrest
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Sheriffs investigators are piecing together details involving the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a casita in Coachella. This incident starting Sunday...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a double murder over the weekend in Coachella. Two bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence. The two The post Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area appeared first on KESQ.
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
holtvilletribune.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
kyma.com
Fatal El Centro traffic collision occurred early Thursday night
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received 911 calls on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 6:59pm. Accordingly, this was in response to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street. In addition to ECPD, the...
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
CALEXICO – The Calexico Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing another man and then fleeing into Mexico. The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 100 block of E. First Street on Oct 14, the Calexico Police Officers Association stated on its social media accounts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
thedesertreview.com
Resentencing set for Zimmerman homicide
BRAWLEY — Back in November of 2021, justice was put into place for the late local attorney Ann Marie Zimmer, at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in Brawley before the Honorable Judge Christopher Plourd, when her murder suspect — Ioan Laurint — entered a plea of no contest to second degree murder — PC 187(a).
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
