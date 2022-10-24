Read full article on original website
Lake County Hot Spot, Oct. 25, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lakeview/Paisley Girls Soccer to Host State, Warner Creek Correctional Facility Celebrates New Unit, and New Operator for Lakeview Coffee Shop.
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
Lake County, Oregon Grand Jury indictments
In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Ericka Dawn Lopez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1: Identity Theft — the defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully, with the intent to deceive or defraud, utter or convert to defendant’s own use personal identification of Monica Raya Hansen. The state further alleges that the property stolen or destroyed had a value of $1,000 or more. Count 2 — Theft in the First Degree — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of gift cards and personal property of the value of one thousand dollars or more, the property of Monica Raya Hansen. Count 3 — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully and knowingly attempt to commit theft of AR-15, a firearm, the property of Barry Hansen. The state further alleges that rifle and accessories had a value of $1,000 or more.
