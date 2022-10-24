In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Ericka Dawn Lopez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1: Identity Theft — the defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully, with the intent to deceive or defraud, utter or convert to defendant’s own use personal identification of Monica Raya Hansen. The state further alleges that the property stolen or destroyed had a value of $1,000 or more. Count 2 — Theft in the First Degree — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of gift cards and personal property of the value of one thousand dollars or more, the property of Monica Raya Hansen. Count 3 — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully and knowingly attempt to commit theft of AR-15, a firearm, the property of Barry Hansen. The state further alleges that rifle and accessories had a value of $1,000 or more.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO