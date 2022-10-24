Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
KELOLAND TV
Rain today in eastern KELOLAND; Mild 7-day forecast
It’s a wet start to the day across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much rise on the temperatures in the Sioux Falls area. The showers are moving in from Nebraska. This trend will stick around much of the day. We’ve already seen rain total of .10″ to...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at Halloween weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side. Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region. A record high temperature of 77...
KELOLAND TV
Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help
Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Wind Cave offering tours honoring veterans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national park in western South Dakota will be honoring veterans next month. Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours on Veterans Day. The park will hold tours of the Garden of Eden and a tour of the Fairgrounds on Friday, November 11. Space is limited, and reservations are recommended.
KELOLAND TV
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
KELOLAND TV
The Closet looks to stock up on winter gear
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather is getting colder by the day, and one local nonprofit is in need of winter gear for kids. The Closet at The Foster Network has served a record number of children this year. “We have just surpassed about 500 kids which is...
KELOLAND TV
Still need Halloween candy? You might want to act fast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, Hershey’s and other candy manufacturers were warning of a Halloween candy shortage this year. Now that the holiday is just three days away, KELOLAND News is checking in with local retailers to see what last minute candy shoppers will be able to find.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
agupdate.com
Farmers say pork industry needs Wholestone plant
The fate of the new Wholestone pork processing plant in Sioux Falls will be up to voters, but pig farmers who are part owners in the company tout its convenient location and modern design as the solution to providing food for a growing population. Wholestone Farms cut the ribbon Oct....
KELOLAND TV
From the Archives: Leslie Jordan visits Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize Leslie Jordan from iconic television shows such as ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘Reba,’ ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘Night Court.’ Or maybe you were one of his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram that enjoyed his comedic videos.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
KELOLAND TV
Noem plans Sioux Falls rally with Virginia governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be at a rally in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 for Governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s campaign on Thursday announced the 3 p.m. event will be at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. Noem, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a second...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
brookingsradio.com
Inflation hits hard as planning continues for two new elementary schools in Brookings
The total cost for new schools at Hillcrest and Medary could top $60 million. Perry Miller has more…
