Newnan Times-Herald
Douglas Allen Adams
On Sunday, October 16th, 2022, Douglas Allen Adams, loving husband, father, and grandfather, unexpectedly passed away. He was 59 years young, living with his family in Newnan, Georgia. Those who were lucky enough to know Douglas would most frequently describe him as genuine, young-hearted, strong willed, and kind spirited. He was a deep well of knowledge that was unbounded, something he enjoyed sharing with countless others. He was a storyteller and creator of many things. He was passionate about many professions and unwavering in his faith. He was also a pillar of many communities, transforming the lives of so many people across multiple generations through his love of learning and sharing knowledge with everyone he had the opportunity to do so.
Newnan Times-Herald
Edward Lloyd Hinesley
Edward Lloyd Hinesley, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born on October 2, 1969, in Newnan, GA to the late Edward Lee Hinesley and Emma Lloyd Norton Hinesley. Along with his parents, Eddie as he was known to friends and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta reopens Welcome Park
Coweta County Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon on the renovated Welcome Park in the western part of the county on Friday. The renovated park features open green space, fitness equipment, a walking trail and in the future, a playground, said Jim Gay, the county’s parks and recreation director.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta-Fayette EMC hosts 75th Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Day
After two years of drive-through annual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coweta-Fayette Electric Membership Corporation returned to an in-person event this year for its 75th Annual Meeting and Member Appreciation Day at the cooperative headquarters in Palmetto. Over 1,200 members registered for the event, where they were given the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Tour of Homes tickets available soon
Area residents can feed their holiday spirit and help some local charities at the Newnan Christmas Tour of Homes on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 4 p.m. The McRitchie-Hollis Museum will serve as the headquarters for the tour. People can start the tour at the museum where they can also sample refreshments. The museum will be the only place to buy the $30 tickets that day.
Newnan Times-Herald
Candy trail sends seven to jail
A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to the capture of seven people suspected of burglarizing homes and cars in the Welcome Road area between Oct. 4-7. "The offenders were burglarizing homes and entering autos in an area close by to where they lived,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta
A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County ranked in top 15 in health outcomes, factors
Coweta County was ranked in the top 15 for the state of Georgia in health outcomes and for health factors in an annual County Health Rankings report. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, Coweta was ranked 11th for health outcomes and 13th for health factors. Those rankings, by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, were based on how long people live and how healthy people feel along with behavioral, societal and environmental factors.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clothes Less Traveled opens 2023 grant process
Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift store in Peachtree City, is preparing to open its two-step annual grant process. Since its founding in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled has been committed to reinvesting profits into the local community, awarding over $7.5 million dollars to more than 100 charities. These grants support a wide range of local causes including healthcare, food insecurity, animal protection, special education, foster care, conservation and more.
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Road-rager threatened family with rifle
Newnan Police say a road-raging man pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a woman and her children Friday afternoon after heavy traffic caused her to miss a turn arrow. The victim’s 70-year-old aunt was also in the vehicle, along with her four children – ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years old – when the incident occurred at the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive.
Newnan Times-Herald
Absentee ballots still an option for voters
Once, absentee ballots were something used by people who knew in advance that they couldn’t make it to the polls for some reason. Maybe they were attending college at a town other than their own, or serving in the military at a base away from home. But the pandemic changed everything including the use of the absentee ballots.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County showing strong early voting numbers
Local voters are continuing to make the trip to cast their ballots early, contributing to statewide strong early voting totals. Ashley Gay, elections director for Coweta County, said while busy, she didn’t expect the early voting numbers to reach those of the 2020 elections. Gay was too busy working the polls to talk in person, but answered some questions by email.
Newnan Times-Herald
West Washington fire under investigation
Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire that damaged a local business. The incident occurred at Genesis Plaza at 140 W. Washington St. on Tuesday morning when Newnan firefighters were dispatched to the property. Upon arriving, firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the roof vents above...
