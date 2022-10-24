ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Man pleads guilty to killing UW-Madison student in 2008

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. David Kahl was charged more than two years ago with killing Brittany Zimmermann. His trial was set to begin in January. Dane County Circuit Judge Chris...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Darrell Brooks awaits sentencing, scheduling conference planned for Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man found guilty of killing six and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas Parade is awaiting sentencing behind bars. Darrell Brooks faces imprisonment of six consecutive life sentences, plus 859 years of confinement, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney. "The court...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Officer hit during traffic stop, 19-year-old arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A West Alls police officer is recovering tonight after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. It happened around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon near 84th and Greenfield. A 19-year-old man is accused of driving away from police after getting pulled over...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Serious accident leaves 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that happened near W. Honey Creek Parkway and S. Honey Creek Parkway. Police say a wheel came off a vehicle and struck an 80-year-old pedestrian. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Jury released for night, deliberations to resume in Brooks trial Wednesday morning

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial is now in the hands of jurors. The first night of deliberation has ended after starting around 6:30 p.m. Jurors deliberated for almost two hours Tuesday and already reviewed some of the state's exhibits. Right before the case was handed over, both parties left them with one final message.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man fatally stabbed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn around 2:15 p.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local leaders react to Darrell Brooks' guilty verdict

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members and local leaders are reacting Wednesday after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon following the verdict. Waukesha DA Sue Opper spoke, along with victims and family members affected...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Shooting near 36th and Wright leaves man in critical condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:34 p.m. near 36th and Wright. A 38-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy