Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
CBS 58
Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
CBS 58
Man pleads guilty to killing UW-Madison student in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. David Kahl was charged more than two years ago with killing Brittany Zimmermann. His trial was set to begin in January. Dane County Circuit Judge Chris...
CBS 58
'Families are getting closure': Waukesha community reacts to Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was an emotional day outside the Waukesha County Courthouse once Darrell Brooks' guilty verdicts rolled out. Waukesha community members say justice has been served. It was a tense but gratifying day for the Waukesha community. Community members with ties to the Waukesha Christmas parade...
CBS 58
Darrell Brooks awaits sentencing, scheduling conference planned for Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man found guilty of killing six and injuring dozens of others in the Waukesha Christmas Parade is awaiting sentencing behind bars. Darrell Brooks faces imprisonment of six consecutive life sentences, plus 859 years of confinement, according to the Waukesha County District Attorney. "The court...
CBS 58
Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The Milwaukee man who drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more, was found guilty of all 76 charges on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous...
CBS 58
Officer hit during traffic stop, 19-year-old arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A West Alls police officer is recovering tonight after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. It happened around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon near 84th and Greenfield. A 19-year-old man is accused of driving away from police after getting pulled over...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating homicide, stolen vehicle, 46-year-old man killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner confirms the identity of the man killed to be 46-year-old Rodney Surprise of Wauwatosa. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 11:30 p.m. near Chase and Lincoln. The suspects struck the victim and...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding theft suspect at Froedtert
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the theft suspect at Froedtert Health Clinic in Menomonee Falls. Police say it happened on Oct. 7 at 3:40 p.m. According to police, the suspect stole an employee's wallet from an employee area and later used...
CBS 58
20 shell casings found after man is shot, killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says a man was killed just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in a shooting. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene near W. Clark and N. 49th. The age of the victim -- who died at the scene -- has...
CBS 58
Serious accident leaves 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that happened near W. Honey Creek Parkway and S. Honey Creek Parkway. Police say a wheel came off a vehicle and struck an 80-year-old pedestrian. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say...
CBS 58
Verdict reached in Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A verdict has been reached in the Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas parade trial. The court will reconvene at 10:45 a.m. and the verdict will be read.
CBS 58
Jury released for night, deliberations to resume in Brooks trial Wednesday morning
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial is now in the hands of jurors. The first night of deliberation has ended after starting around 6:30 p.m. Jurors deliberated for almost two hours Tuesday and already reviewed some of the state's exhibits. Right before the case was handed over, both parties left them with one final message.
CBS 58
Milwaukee advocates gather at UMOS Center to promote year-round domestic violence resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to a close, Milwaukee advocates are showcasing the resources available all year round. Milwaukee County's District Attorney was among the guests who toured the brightly colored resource center. -- and sadly, the number of cases crossing his desk have been recently on the rise.
CBS 58
Greenfield Police Department awarded funding for Guardian Angel devices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The leading cause of death for on-duty police officers is traffic incidents. Greenfield police have a new tool to make sure their officers are safe on the road. "I was out on a traffic stop, and my squad car was struck by a drunk driver while...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man fatally stabbed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn around 2:15 p.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital where...
CBS 58
Local leaders react to Darrell Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members and local leaders are reacting Wednesday after Darrell Brooks was found guilty on all counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. A press conference was held Wednesday afternoon following the verdict. Waukesha DA Sue Opper spoke, along with victims and family members affected...
CBS 58
Shooting near 36th and Wright leaves man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:34 p.m. near 36th and Wright. A 38-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown...
CBS 58
Legal expert weighs in on closing arguments as Brooks case heads to jury deliberations
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Despite numerous challenges and interruptions throughout the Darrell Brooks trial, a top legal expert says Judge Jennifer Dorow is doing a great job of managing the case. Attorney Julius Kim expects deliberations will not take long. Kim said the evidence in this case is simply...
Comments / 0