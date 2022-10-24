ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Alabama accepting bids for Oil & Gas leases

The State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced on Friday that there is an opportunity for Alabamians to bid on oil and gas leasing rights within the state,. The State Lands Division will be accepting bids for the subject-referenced Oil & Gas Lease...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

TRICARE pharmacy decision upsets independent owners, congressmen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama military members, veterans and their families may have fewer pharmacy options this week after TRICARE shrunk its list of in-network pharmacies by about 15,000 independent operators nationwide. The decision by TRICARE, a U.S. Department of Defense health care program, and its pharmacy benefits manager, Express...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Rick Chandler: Taxes and fairness in Alabama

At first blush, one might assume that Alabama shows a bit of compassion in its implementation of state income tax rates because it throws out numbers like 2%, 4%, and 5% as part of an income-level tax calculation. But in taking a closer look, it more accurately resembles a “flat tax” than anything else. A flat tax ultimately impacts lower and middle-income earners more than high-income earners when accounting for after-tax income available for living expenses. Alabama legislators are primarily lawyers and have probably never taken a hard look at what is actually being burdened onto the average taxpayers in this state. That’s where a more analytical analysis of the problem is necessary and is presented below.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE

