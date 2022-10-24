At first blush, one might assume that Alabama shows a bit of compassion in its implementation of state income tax rates because it throws out numbers like 2%, 4%, and 5% as part of an income-level tax calculation. But in taking a closer look, it more accurately resembles a “flat tax” than anything else. A flat tax ultimately impacts lower and middle-income earners more than high-income earners when accounting for after-tax income available for living expenses. Alabama legislators are primarily lawyers and have probably never taken a hard look at what is actually being burdened onto the average taxpayers in this state. That’s where a more analytical analysis of the problem is necessary and is presented below.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO