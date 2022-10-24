Read full article on original website
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
▶️ Water rights: Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
The planned Thornburgh Destination Resort near Redmond is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. Monday night, several community members gathered at a Deschutes County public hearing, all with a similar thing on their mind. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running...
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
Lake County, Oregon Grand Jury indictments
In the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Lake, the defendant, Ericka Dawn Lopez, is accused by the Grand Jury for Lake County of the following offense(s): Count 1: Identity Theft — the defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully, with the intent to deceive or defraud, utter or convert to defendant’s own use personal identification of Monica Raya Hansen. The state further alleges that the property stolen or destroyed had a value of $1,000 or more. Count 2 — Theft in the First Degree — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon, did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of gift cards and personal property of the value of one thousand dollars or more, the property of Monica Raya Hansen. Count 3 — The defendant, on or about August 14, 2022, in Lake County, Oregon did unlawfully and knowingly attempt to commit theft of AR-15, a firearm, the property of Barry Hansen. The state further alleges that rifle and accessories had a value of $1,000 or more.
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Woman arrested in 15-business burglary spree in Bend, Redmond
Police say they have arrested a Bend woman believed to be responsible for 15 different burglaries at businesses in Bend and Redmond over the past six weeks. That includes nine burglaries Redmond Police reported last week. Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces 13 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief,...
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun
A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses said he threatened employees...
Central Oregon — A Leader in Manufacturing Jobs
(Photo | courtesy of CLS Fabrication) Hortitech Direct is one of the newest manufacturing companies to relocate to La Pine. CEO Dave Ross said he chose La Pine for a variety of reasons including the welcoming business community and developed infrastructure at the La Pine Industrial Park. Hortitech Direct manufactures...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Ian Cranston due to go on trial next week in September 2021 shooting death of Barry Washington Jr.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Nearly 11 months after Ian Cranston’s Nov. 1 murder trial was set in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., Deschutes County Circuit Judge Beth Bagley has kept the pre-trial proceedings on track and a jury is set to be chosen next week for what’s expected to be a 12- to 13-day trial.
