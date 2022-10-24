Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
City of Uniontown Trunk or Treat is Oct. 31
The City of Uniontown's Trunk or Treat event at City Hall Square will be held next Monday on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Uniontown Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Board, City Hall, City Council and others. City Hall Square is located...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents
The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville. Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to...
alabamanews.net
$25 Million Grant to Provide More High-Speed Internet to Lowndes County
Hayneville Telephone, Inc. is getting a $25 million federal grant to expand high-speed internet service to more parts of Lowndes County. The grant is coming from the USDA Reconnect/Rural Development Broadband Program. The telephone company says it plans to connect 4,646 residents in the county, using about 279 miles of...
Greenville Advocate
Pioneer Electric’s Operation Round Up funds local fire department grants
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. recently announced the award of $500 grants to 27 volunteer fire departments serving Butler, Dallas, Lowndes, and Wilcox counties, all thanks to the donations of cooperative members through the utility’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation. This year, 14 Butler County volunteer fire departments received grants...
selmasun.com
USDA to announcement of $7.3 Million in rural healthcare
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will hold a press conference on Nov. 1 to announce $7.3 million to go to healthcare in rural areas. "These investments highlight the agency's efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
selmasun.com
Absentee voting for general election is open, but follow these rules for your vote to count
Absentee voting for the Nov. 8 election is open in Alabama, but there are rules you must follow for your vote to count, according to Dallas County Circuit Clerk Lynnethia Robinson Bennett. . “If you would like to vote absentee, the first thing you do is fill out an absentee...
selmasun.com
Wilcox Count Extension Office holding Pumpkin Painting Contest
Students of ages 9 to 18 in Wilcox County are invited to enter into the county Extension Office's Pumpkin Painting Contest. The deadline to submit painted pumpkins is Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted at the Wilcox County Courthouse Annex on 12 Water Street in Camden. For...
selmasun.com
Selma University to hold open house, HBCU proclamation
Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month. Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m. Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
selmasun.com
Selma High goes virtual due to rise in illnesses including COVID
Selma High School has switched to learning remotely after a rise in student and staff cases of flu-like symptoms and COVID. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd says the main concern is to put the welfare of the entire school community first. “You can never be too safe. With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario.”
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
alabamanews.net
Selma High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID, Flu
Students at Selma High School will be taking classes from home because both students and staff have flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID. Selma School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd has transitioned all activities to remote learning until Monday, October 31. “You can never be too safe. With flu season...
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man wanted for armed robbery in Alabama was arrested at a Mississippi hotel Tuesday evening. The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at the Econolodge in Pearl. Officers found York’s vehicle in the parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel....
selmasun.com
North Perry Fire Department to host Fall Festival
The North Perry Fire Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, duck pond, cake walk, bingo, drink toss and other activities. There will also be a drawing for a Yeti bundle, which is $5 for a single ticket at $20 for five tickets.
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
