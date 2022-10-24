Selma High School has switched to learning remotely after a rise in student and staff cases of flu-like symptoms and COVID. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd says the main concern is to put the welfare of the entire school community first. “You can never be too safe. With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario.”

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO