Capitalism as a political and economic system is often credited with granting the highest degree of individual freedom over its alternative. Liberalism — the ideology born out of the Enlightenment period that undergirds the capitalist system and is shared by both major American political parties to different extents — upholds freedom and liberty as ideals central to the human project. It measures societal progress using the metrics of individual autonomy and freedoms afforded to people under their governments. While liberal thinkers continue to envision capitalism as the ideal system to advance these freedoms and the overall quality of the human experience, this could not be further from the truth. In fact, capital, demonstrably and by design, degrades the quality of human and non-human life. In other words, capitalism is anti-people and anti-planet.

2 DAYS AGO