Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial

By Josh Marcus
 3 days ago
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.

“He’s guilty in my mind whatever the case is — anything he does, anything his corporation does," one potential juror, identifying herself only as a 34-year-old ad executive named Adrienne, told Insider.

"If it’s down to, can you be impartial about Donald Trump? I think it’s hard," another dismissed juror told the publication. "He’s such a polarizing person."

The second juror said she heard a third potential panel member be sent home because they said, plainly, "I hate Trump."

Jury troubles are just one element in the complex case against the Trump Organization, one of the highest-profile attempts thus far to sanction Donald Trump’s business practices.

Though the former president himself is not named in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s case against the Trump Organization, the suit still paints a damning picture of Mr Trump’s business.

According to prosecutors, the Trump Organization spent 15 years making “off the books” transfers to top executives in the form of car leases, rent payments, and tuition fees as a means to avoid income tax.

In August, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts in the case, including grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying records in exchange for his testimony at the trial and a five-month sentence.

If his testimony confirms illegal conduct, and a jury is persuaded, the Trump Organization could face up to $1.6m in fines and limits on its role as a manager of hotels, golf courses, and other properties, a hammer blow to the Trump business empire.

Trump Organization lawyers have called the case “selective prosecution” prompted by contempt for the former president’s politics. Judge Juan Merchan, who’s in charge of the case, has dismissed that argument.

The attorneys also said that the prosecutors are working to penalise Mr Trump’s firm because “a handful of its officers allegedly failed to report fringe benefits on their personal tax returns”, according to The Guardian.

The Manhattan DA’s case is separate from a $250m suit filed last month by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which accuses the Trump Organization, Donald Trump, and three of his children of misrepresenting the former president’s assets, as well as the value of various properties, to obtain financing and insurance benefits.

Mr Trump, in a September post on his own Truth Social account, called the case a “witch hunt” and claimed Ms James is pursuing a case against him to promote her political agenda.

“I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers,” he wrote. “She is a failed AG whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!”

According to an Independent analysis, Donald Trump and his namesake company are facing 20 major lawsuits and investigations.

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
The Independent

The Independent

