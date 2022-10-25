ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

By Eric Garcia
 2 days ago

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.

Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz.

Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as 55 per cent of likely voters have an unfavorable view compared to 38 per cent of likely voters who have a favourable one.

On the Democratic side, 46 per cent of likely voters have an unfavourable opinion of Mr Fetterman while 48 per cent have a favorable opinion of the lieutenant governor.

The two candidates have engaged in a vicious war of words throughout the general election. Dr Oz and national Republicans have hit Mr Fetterman for being soft on crime and have argued that he is using the stroke that he suffered to avoid debating with him.

Conversely, Mr Fetterman has pilloried Dr Oz for not actually being from Pennsylvania, but rather neighbouring New Jersey and for his stance on abortion.

The two will square off in their sole debate in the capital city of Harrisburg on Tuesday. They initially were set to debate in September but after Dr Oz’s campaign put out a mocking statement saying it would pay for any medical staff for Mr Fetterman, the Democrat backed out.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey as a “Toss-up.”

Polling firm SSRS surveyed 901 registered Pennsylvania voters between 13 and 17 October with a margin of error of 4.1 per cent.

Laura Brecht
3d ago

Do not believe this lie. Fetterman cannot function without computer assistance! How could he function in the Senate? He can’t. Cast your ballot for Oz. Fetterman is a few ants short of a picnic.

Facts Only
2d ago

The people of our state aren’t voting for Fetterman?? He will be a Biden Puppet. He’s unfit to stand in the Senate Chamber and represent our state. He’s the baggage guy that isn’t capable of answering questions because they won’t allow him to show he’s not capable.

