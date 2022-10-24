ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with four days of fun in La Villita. The celebration starts Thursday with an evening river parade featuring elaborately decorated barges. Friday and Saturday evening there’s a music festival with performances by Bobby Pulido, La Santa Cecilia and others. Throughout the weekend, there’s also free family fun during the afternoon, including face painting, a calavera exhibition, a grand community altar and more. Thursday-Sunday, various times.
Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio and surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Viewing sparkly lights is a favorite holiday pastime for many and believe it or not it’s almost time to kick off the light-viewing season. There are many attractions that have already announced light displays, including a drive-thru light park and an old Hollywood film set in Boerne.
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
