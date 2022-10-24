SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgevValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is considering purchase offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery. The BOG met Wednesday to discuss three offers for the former residence hall on what used to be the WVU Tech campus. WVU gave BridgeValley several buildings when it left Montgomery for Beckley. A BridgeValley master plan finalized earlier this year calls for some of those properties to be sold or demolished.

