ucwv.edu
UC Names New Cheer Coach
Lincoln County native Monica Dial will join the Golden Eagles as the new head cheerleading coach. While this will be Dial’s first experience as a coach, she brings in fifteen years of her own experience as a cheerleader and has been a mentor in the competitive cheer community over the past decade.
WVSSAC week nine football rankings
The Week 9 high school football rankings are out in West Virginia; we only have two weeks left of the regular season.
Six broadcasters inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame for 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the time of year when we salute our fellow broadcasters in the Mountain State. Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, a group of broadcasters from around the state were inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the annual ceremony. The annual event took place at the Museum of Radio […]
10-year West Virginia drag racing project nears completion
Ten years ago, a promise was made to bring a drag-racing track to Mingo County, but many in the community say, after a while, they lost hope believing it would never come to fruition.
wchsnetwork.com
School safety takes center stage at conference in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — School administrators, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and others were in Charleston Thursday to learn about ongoing efforts to increase safety in West Virginia’s schools. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference, hosted by Mountain State ESC, was held at the Charleston Marriott Town...
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
wchsnetwork.com
Third conviction in Kane Roush murder
POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
‘Pub Run’ happening in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A “Pub Run”, hosted by Fife Street Brewing, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in downtown Charleston. Fife Street Brewing says the event is being put on by Robert’s Running and Walking Shop. It will start at the Fife Street Brewing location at 180 Summers Street near Brawley […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
wchsnetwork.com
Huntington Bank pledges $150,000 to help expand Veteran’s Table Program
FLATWOODS, WV – Over 13,000 veterans in West Virginia experience food insecurity. Mountaineer Food Bank is dedicated to helping these veterans keep food on their tables through their Veterans Table Program. The program provides shelf-stable and fresh food boxes to veterans, including those who are homebound. When Mountaineer Food...
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley Community and Technical College shows off new nursing wing
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Betty Craze, the Nursing Simulation Lab Coordinator and part of the Nursing Faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College says the college’s new nursing wing gives students the most realistic experience possible. BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) leaders, nursing faculty and nursing students...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley BOG seeks more information before considering offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgevValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is considering purchase offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery. The BOG met Wednesday to discuss three offers for the former residence hall on what used to be the WVU Tech campus. WVU gave BridgeValley several buildings when it left Montgomery for Beckley. A BridgeValley master plan finalized earlier this year calls for some of those properties to be sold or demolished.
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston! The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.” Tickets will go on sale Friday, […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
