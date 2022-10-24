ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

ucwv.edu

UC Names New Cheer Coach

Lincoln County native Monica Dial will join the Golden Eagles as the new head cheerleading coach. While this will be Dial’s first experience as a coach, she brings in fifteen years of her own experience as a cheerleader and has been a mentor in the competitive cheer community over the past decade.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

School safety takes center stage at conference in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — School administrators, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals and others were in Charleston Thursday to learn about ongoing efforts to increase safety in West Virginia’s schools. The 2022 West Virginia School Safety Conference, hosted by Mountain State ESC, was held at the Charleston Marriott Town...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Third conviction in Kane Roush murder

POMEROY, Ohio — A Kanawha County man has been convicted of murdering former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush in an Easter 2021 shooting in Pomeroy, Ohio. A Meigs County, Ohio jury on Tuesday found Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, guilty on six charges including murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.
POMEROY, OH
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington Bank pledges $150,000 to help expand Veteran’s Table Program

FLATWOODS, WV – Over 13,000 veterans in West Virginia experience food insecurity. Mountaineer Food Bank is dedicated to helping these veterans keep food on their tables through their Veterans Table Program. The program provides shelf-stable and fresh food boxes to veterans, including those who are homebound. When Mountaineer Food...
FLATWOODS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Community and Technical College shows off new nursing wing

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Betty Craze, the Nursing Simulation Lab Coordinator and part of the Nursing Faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College says the college’s new nursing wing gives students the most realistic experience possible. BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) leaders, nursing faculty and nursing students...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley BOG seeks more information before considering offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgevValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is considering purchase offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery. The BOG met Wednesday to discuss three offers for the former residence hall on what used to be the WVU Tech campus. WVU gave BridgeValley several buildings when it left Montgomery for Beckley. A BridgeValley master plan finalized earlier this year calls for some of those properties to be sold or demolished.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston! The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.” Tickets will go on sale Friday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV

