The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup Sunday. As the Colts make their switch at quarterback going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, they are hoping the change will provide a spark for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a big victory over the Green Bay Packers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO