Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

The past three weeks have been brutal for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The reigning NFC North champions have dropped to 3-4 on the season. During his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers opened up about the Packers' three-game losing streak. Rodgers told McAfee and his...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Packers' Biggest Problem Right Now

The Green Bay Packers are off to an extremely disappointing start in 2022. Despite having the back-to-back league MVP under center, the Packers are 2-4 to start the year. And with Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders, the team has dropped its last three games. During his weekly appearance with...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf

Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
NBC Chicago

Micah Parsons Declares He Is Faster Than Bears' Justin Fields

Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Commanders on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup Sunday. As the Colts make their switch at quarterback going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, they are hoping the change will provide a spark for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a big victory over the Green Bay Packers.
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

During this Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some questionable comments about his teammates. "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
ESPN

Top Packers WR Allen Lazard says he's likely out vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not getting any easier for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' floundering offense. Now, he's going to be without his most trusted and the team's most productive receiver, Allen Lazard. Lazard said Thursday that he's likely out for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills...
