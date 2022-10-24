Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL Fans Are Very Bothered By Russell Wilson's In-Flight Activities
t's no secret at this point that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a unique personality. But his claim about how he spent the Broncos' eight-hour flight from Denver to London on Wednesday represents a whole new level of weird. Wilson said he spent four hours of the flight stretching and ...
Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute
After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News
The past three weeks have been brutal for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The reigning NFC North champions have dropped to 3-4 on the season. During his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers opened up about the Packers' three-game losing streak. Rodgers told McAfee and his...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Packers' Biggest Problem Right Now
The Green Bay Packers are off to an extremely disappointing start in 2022. Despite having the back-to-back league MVP under center, the Packers are 2-4 to start the year. And with Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders, the team has dropped its last three games. During his weekly appearance with...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Shocking Injury Update On WR DK Metcalf
Week 7 was a tough one around the NFL as there were a lot of big named players that went down with injuries of varying severities. One of the players who unfortunately got hurt was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of...
Micah Parsons Declares He Is Faster Than Bears' Justin Fields
Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if...
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Commanders on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup Sunday. As the Colts make their switch at quarterback going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, they are hoping the change will provide a spark for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a big victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Prior to the Snap: Packers prepare to battle in Buffalo on Sunday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have now lost three times in a row, marking their longest losing streak since 2018, and their Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills does not make things any easier. The Bills are favored by 11.5 points against the Packers for Sunday night’s matchup, making this […]
ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers
During this Tuesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some questionable comments about his teammates. "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
ESPN
Top Packers WR Allen Lazard says he's likely out vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not getting any easier for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' floundering offense. Now, he's going to be without his most trusted and the team's most productive receiver, Allen Lazard. Lazard said Thursday that he's likely out for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills...
Bears one of five teams to beat Brady, Belichick since 2020
The Bears are one of five teams since 2020 to defeat Bill Belichick's Patriots and Tom Brady's Buccaneers, according to Larry Meyer. The Saints, Rams, Packers and Chiefs are the only other teams to accomplish the feat. On Monday night, the Bears joined the group, with complete domination. They defeated...
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams-49ers in Week 8
It seems like just yesterday that the Rams and 49ers squared off, a home win for San Francisco in Week 4. Yet, here we are four weeks later for their second meeting of the season as the Rams attempt to snap their seven-game regular-season losing streak to the 49ers. The...
Peyton Manning wanted Bears to run up score vs. Patriots: ‘Do not take a knee’
Peyton Manning didn’t want the Chicago Bears to take it easy on the New England Patriots. The former NFL quarterback was part of ESPN’s “Manningcast” for the Monday Night Football game along with his brother Eli when he was lobbying for Chicago to run up the score late in the game.
Comments / 0