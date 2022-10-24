ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

wach.com

Father of dead 6-month-old out on bond

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead Monday morning is now out on bond. Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store after deputies found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
PIEDMONT, SC
wach.com

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in August

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting from August. 19-year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers Jr. faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on August 23 at the Ripplemeyer Avenue apartment complex. Columbia police...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County K9 dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

