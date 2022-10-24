Read full article on original website
wach.com
Father of dead 6-month-old out on bond
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The father of a six-month-old baby that was found dead Monday morning is now out on bond. Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store after deputies found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
wach.com
Accused child abuser posts bail: Newberry County sheriff reports
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- It's an update to a story WACH FOX News has been tracking all week. A father arrested and charged with felony child abuse in the death of his six-month-old daughter in Newberry County this week is now out on bond. Newberry County deputies confirmed to...
wach.com
Deputies locate and detain suspected gunman, identified as 17-year-old male
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 8:09 p.m.: The suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old teen. Lexington County Sheriff have charged him with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. He has been referred to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice. Update as of...
WYFF4.com
Man jumps from third story balcony while resisting taser, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man fled from deputies by jumping off of a third-story balcony while resisting a taser, according to Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office. Bobo said home detention deputies went to Tralee Drive to check on Marc Christopher Williams for several violations he...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been...
wach.com
'Frustrating': Columbia residents speak out after arrest in deadly apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People in a Columbia neighborhood say the place they call home continues to be plagued by violence. It comes after Columbia police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Jowers Tuesday and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Travis Sutton. Sutton was shot and killed at the North Pointe Estates apartments August 23rd.
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
wach.com
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
wach.com
SC sheriff, lawmaker react to 'unacceptable' bond set for accused child abuser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sickening and unacceptable are just some of the words law enforcement officials in Newberry County are using to describe the bond set for a father charged with the death of his 6-month-old daughter. The case involves 38-year-old Colie Dawkins, who’s charged with felony child abuse...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
wach.com
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in August
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting from August. 19-year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers Jr. faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on August 23 at the Ripplemeyer Avenue apartment complex. Columbia police...
wach.com
Kershaw County K9 dies
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
Father, mother, uncle charged in Swansea shooting that wounded two
SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
