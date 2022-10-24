Read full article on original website
India's 'Pizza Topping Tax' Leads to Bizarre Legal Battle
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- AKA the 'pizza topping tax' -- has led to a bizarre legal battle in the populous nation. Credit: Yiu Yu Hoi (Getty Images) The GST tax was introduced five years ago and, per a BBC report about the pizza topping situation, has already begun generating over $17 billion (£15 billion) a month for the Indian economy, which is the fifth largest in the world.
Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest
One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
'This is my first Diwali away from home'
Around the world, people are celebrating Diwali - or, in some cases, have brought the celebrations around the world with them. The BBC meets three students who are away from home for the first time, but are seeking to replicate the festival of lights with their new friends. 'Home is...
Butter, beef and basmati: The supermarket staples driving up cost of weekly shop
The cost of food and drink has increased at its sharpest rate since 1980, with surges in the prices of many key items in the average household’s shopping basket.The rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.Global meat prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats. Food and drink prices have also been...
Hu Jintao: Fresh China congress footage deepens mystery over exit
Fresh footage has emerged showing more of what happened before China's former leader Hu Jintao was dramatically led out of a session during last week's Communist Party Congress in Beijing. It shows in greater detail how outgoing Politburo member Li Zhanshu, to Mr Hu's left, takes a file away and...
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles
The key priority for India at the upcoming U.N. climate conference will be how to pay for the transition away from fossil fuels for energy and industries to meet temperature limit targets, according to a senior official who'll be part of the negotiations
Waitrose customers send sales of spam and fish heads up by a third
Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and reactJames Bailey, WaitroseA...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Moncler plans price increases, bracing for energy crisis
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Moncler is planning for another price increase, the company said Wednesday during its third-quarter earnings results. Customers in Europe can expect to see prices increase by around 10 per cent in the spring or summer of 2023, thanks to surging energy costs. A second increase could potentially follow in the fall or winter of next year, depending on how cost increases play out, the company said, as Moncler, like other retailers, grapples with the ongoing energy crisis.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
OCT. 21–27, 2022From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the...
Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity
The UK’s biggest gas storage site has been brought back online in time for what could be one of the tightest winters for years for energy suppliers trying to meet the UK’s demand.Centrica said on Friday that it had brought the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea back to 20% of its previous capacity.The site had been closed in 2017 as Centrica decided it did not make financial sense to pay for costly repairs, and the Government refused to help.But as gas prices have soared this year, and supply from Russia to Europe has been cut off, the...
Performing All Around the World With Affiliate Marketing
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. The rise of ecommerce and the digitally native consumer has brought new opportunities for brands to branch out and reach consumers in new markets. The U.S. ecommerce market is certainly enormous, with revenue reaching over $767 billion in 2021 and expected to grow to over $1.3 trillion in 2025. But these numbers are still a fraction compared to global ecommerce growth, which is expected to reach over $7.3 trillion in that same timeframe.
Yuukke, a Global App for Women by Women, Honours Nine Exceptional women for their pioneering work
Yuukke, a global app-based ecosystem for women by women, conducted its first ever “Unleash You Exceptional National Women Talent Awards” event at the Madras Management Association Auditorium on 15th October 2022 in Chennai. The Unleash You event will be held every year. The awards ceremony was held to...
CUI & SOI Coatings Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of US$ 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 270 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 207 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market””. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, and Others), End-Use Industry Oil & Gas,...
South Africa's Telkom Launches 5G Network With Huawei
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom has launched its 5G high-speed internet network using technology from China's Huawei Technologies, the companies said on Thursday. Telkom, part-owned by the state, joins bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN and smaller peer rain in the 5G race, as it wants to boost...
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
Carbon Limit Wins the ESG & Sustainability Innovator Award for Dubai’s Northstar 2022 Supernova Challenge
“Most people view climate change as this huge problem that needs to be tackled by governments and the businesses responsible, but the truth is, we all need to do something about it.”. This Year’s Supernova Challenge Attracted Over 600 Applications From Over 41 Countries. Boca Raton, Florida – Carbon...
Ant Group Grows Partnership with STB to Drive Tourism Demand from Asia to Singapore
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Ant Group today expanded their partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to make cross-border travel to Singapore more seamless and convenient. The partnership builds on a collaboration forged in 2019 and is focused on driving tourism growth in Singapore through a series of digital and marketing initiatives over the next two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006150/en/ Left to Right: Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board and Angel Zhao, President of International Business, Ant Group (Photo: Business Wire)
HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong’s Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005533/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm
Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
