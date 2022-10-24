Read full article on original website
LaWanda Jane Henderson
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
Montrey Darrell Robinson
Montrey Darrell Robinson, was born in Orange, Texas on November 13, 1989 to Lagatha Polk-Perry and Marcus Robinson. At the age of three, Montrey along with his mother and brother relocated from Orange, Texas to Houston where he was educated in the Houston and FortBend Independent School Districts. At a very young age Montrey enjoyed playing sports and was a member of several youth basketball leagues playing along side of his younger brother Marcus Robinson. Montrey and Marcus were inseparable even up to his untimely death. The two brothers would spend hours playing sports and video games and enjoying their unbreakable bond throughout Montrey’s life.
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
Betty Sue Alcorn
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at...
ASK A COP — Who should I call for a reckless driver?
Percy from Vinton, La. asks: I commute from Louisiana to Port Arthur daily, but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that! Help!
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
OHS Debate Competes
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, six members of the OHS Debate team competed at Nederland High School’s Annual Fright Night Invitational Meet. The students competed in UIL Congressional Debate for five hours. Congratulations to all who competed, especially Major Copeland, who earned a 6th place medal. The team is coached by Bridget Trawhon.
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
96-2.jpg
Three people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper. Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning …
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Brother of fatality accident victim: "He was a giant of a man"
BEAUMONT — The brother of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash is describing him as a "giant of a man," tell us Jonathan Droddy was a man of God, close to his church, his family and his circle of friends. The 32-year-old died in a collision shortly...
County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal
An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
Fiery wreck briefly shuts down small stretch of Hwy 365 near LaBelle on Monday
LABELLE, Texas — One driver was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Beaumont hospital after a fiery wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler Monday morning near LaBelle. Troopers investigating the wreck say it appears that a 2003 Dodge SUV was headed west along Teas Highway 365 at about 9:30 a.m. when the it turned left into the path of an eastbound 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
Fire causes minor damage to roof of House of Prayer Missionary Baptist church in Beaumont Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A fire caused minor damage to a Beaumont church Thursday. It happened at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3350 Washington Boulevard. A crew was doing work on the roof of the church using a torch, when they accidentally set part of the...
More than 2K Southeast Texans headed to the polls during 1st day of early voting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Polling locations across Jefferson County were packed Monday with Southeast Texas voters ahead of the November election. Early voting for the 2022 Texas Midterm election has begun. Polling locations in Jefferson County opened at 9 a.m., and it was a busy first day. Many Southeast Texans...
New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange
Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
