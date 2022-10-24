Read full article on original website
Related
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin warns of ‘the most dangerous’ decade since the end of WW2 in chilling televised speech
VLADIMIR Putin claimed the next decade will be the "most dangerous" since World War 2 in a chilling televised address. During his annual speech at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia yesterday, Mr Putin said: “We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable... decade since the end of World War Two.”
French October inflation highest since 1985
French consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1985 in October, official data showed Friday, driven by rising energy, food and manufactured goods prices. Meanwhile energy prices added almost 20 percent, despite government interventions to limit bills for consumers that have kept overall inflation below levels seen in EU neighbours.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably using ‘mobilised reservists’ in effort to hold Kherson, says UK
UK MoD says Russia likely to have bolstered troops west of Dnieper River with recently mobilised troops
BBC
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish says start 'is going to be the hardest' in his career
Mark Cavendish said the start to the 2023 Tour de France "is going to be the hardest I've seen in my career" after the men's route was announced. The 21-stage 3,404km race will start in Bilbao, Spain, on 1 July and include all five of France's mountain ranges before finishing in Paris on 23 July.
Comments / 1