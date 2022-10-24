Read full article on original website
Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump's backing.
Two candidates vie for the 16th Delegate District
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The 16th district of the West Virginia House of Delegates comprises the entire population of Jackson County. Incumbent Steve Westfall (R) is being challenged by write-in candidate Julia Given (I), who registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office. Because the ballots had already been printed prior to Given’s registration, her name will not appear, but a notice will be posted at each polling place. Poll workers will be prepared to offer assistance, if needed, to voters wishing to choose the write-in candidate.
Pleasant weekend, potentially wet Halloween forecast for North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Enjoyable weather is in the forecast for this weekend, promising good days for Mountaineer football and any other outdoor activity, but Halloween could be rainy. “Friday and Saturday look to be really nice days with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low...
A summary of the amendments to be on the Nov. 8 ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, State Senate President Craig Blair and numerous organizations and political groups are getting all the attention by debating the value of Amendment 2, which would give the state legislature more control of taxing and exempting property form taxation in West Virginia, voters have four separate amendments to the state Constitution to consider when voting in the general election on Nov. 8.
