RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The 16th district of the West Virginia House of Delegates comprises the entire population of Jackson County. Incumbent Steve Westfall (R) is being challenged by write-in candidate Julia Given (I), who registered with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office. Because the ballots had already been printed prior to Given’s registration, her name will not appear, but a notice will be posted at each polling place. Poll workers will be prepared to offer assistance, if needed, to voters wishing to choose the write-in candidate.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO