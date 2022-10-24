Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” South Korea’s military detected the two launches from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around midday on Friday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said both missiles flew about 230 kilometers (140 miles) at a maximum altitude of 24 kilometers (15 miles). The statement said South Korea strongly condemns the launches, calling them “a grave provocation” that undermines regional peace and violates U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic activities by North Korea. The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The Japanese Defense Ministry said it also detected the launches and that the type of missiles used and their flight information were still being analyzed.
At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles
The key priority for India at the upcoming U.N. climate conference will be how to pay for the transition away from fossil fuels for energy and industries to meet temperature limit targets, according to a senior official who'll be part of the negotiations
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
OCT. 21–27, 2022From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the...
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, according to South Korean military officials, adding to tensions in the region.
Huawei Proposes Innovative F5.5G-Oriented Solutions to Help Operators Achieve New Business Growth
BANGKOK, Thailand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- At the Green All-Optical Network Summit of the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled “F5.5G-Oriented Innovations Drive Growth”. In the speech, Kim Jin explained the opportunities and challenges in the optical communication field during global digital transformation. He also proposed Huawei’s key innovative solutions to help operators achieve business success in the home and enterprise markets during the evolution to F5.5G. Furthermore, he called on the entire industry to seize the opportunities of the digital era, start deploying innovative solutions, and embrace new growth in the communications industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005123/en/ Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Business Line (Photo: Business Wire)
N. Korea fires ballistic missiles ahead of major US-S. Korea air drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches that Washington and Seoul have warned could culminate in another nuclear test. Officials in Washington and Seoul have been warning for months that Kim is ready to conduct another nuclear test, which would be the country's seventh -- and the first since 2017.
Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months
Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity
The UK’s biggest gas storage site has been brought back online in time for what could be one of the tightest winters for years for energy suppliers trying to meet the UK’s demand.Centrica said on Friday that it had brought the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea back to 20% of its previous capacity.The site had been closed in 2017 as Centrica decided it did not make financial sense to pay for costly repairs, and the Government refused to help.But as gas prices have soared this year, and supply from Russia to Europe has been cut off, the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably using ‘mobilised reservists’ in effort to hold Kherson, says UK
UK MoD says Russia likely to have bolstered troops west of Dnieper River with recently mobilised troops
Comments / 0