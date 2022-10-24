ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia-area Hindu community celebrates Diwali

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGEvX_0ilAzFqM00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A group of Philadelphians is partaking in one of the biggest celebrations on the Hindu calendar.

Diwali is a five-day national holiday in India, where gifts are given and sweet treats are served.  The festival is traditionally celebrated all month long, as it marks the victory of light over darkness.

“Childhood memories in India were about firecrackers, dressing up, eating, and asking for the gift you had your eye on the entire year,” says Usiloquy Dance Designs Artistic Director Shaily Dadiala. She said expression through dance is a big tradition during Diwali.

Dancer Ankita Reddy said she wasn’t comfortable sharing Diwali with her classmates when she was growing up, because there weren’t many Indian students in her class. She boldly shares it today.

“Being in something like a dance company and dance group has really made it something to celebrate,” said Reddy.

The Fishtown -based dance group will be expressing their joy of the season with a performance at the FringeArts Auditorium in Old City on Nov. 12.

They are calling the event PhilaDHOLphia. The ‘Dhol’ is a double-sided drum, and its heart-thumping rhythm is a public invitation to partake in festive performances.

“We are seven people who make a lot of noise with our feet, and we want everybody to come and join. Percussion is so primal, and people find themselves connecting in these non-lexical and unspoken ways,” Dadiala said.

Usiloquy’s dancers will perform “Chaat,” an original work, based upon an Indian dance form called Bharatanatyam.  Two show runs will be followed by a moderated artist interaction session, with the evening show including a snack sampling.

Anusha Srikanthan, who also dances with the group, already kicked off her festivities.

“We got dinner at an Indian restaurant, and then we lit lamps at my place and played Indian songs,” said Srikanthan. “We were dancing for a while and then we started having sweets.”

Dancer Antima Chakraborty says she is pleased to see how the celebration has evolved.

“It wasn’t always that I would open my social media feed and see my friends and companies and organizations, and I’m here with you talking about Diwali,” said Chakraborty. “It really wasn’t like this at all.”

She said at times they don’t feel like they fit into the societal mold, but through dance, they are free to express themselves and they invite others to join them.

Dr. Aney Abraham, who also dances with Usiloquy, says she was born in a Christian family,

“Diwali is mainly a Hindu celebration, but I do remember lights, gifts, and food. I have been dancing with Shaily since 2013 and now I dance for Diwali,” Dr. Abraham said. “But I have to say that I too am shocked that one of my colleagues told me that one of the school districts in Montgomery County has a Diwali holiday, so I was very excited to hear that!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
budgettravel.com

Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnypapers.com

National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia

After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Christmas Village Returns To LOVE Park And City Hall

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.) and City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th to Sunday, November 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia

By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Solar Myth, a new cafe, wine bar and live music venue, to open at former Boot & Saddle location

Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic-related closure of Boot & Saddle, one of Philadelphia's most beloved independent venues for live music. A plan is now in place for the future of the space at 1131 S. Broad St., where a new cafe and wine bar called Solar Myth will also return music to the room that hosted more than 1,500 live shows during its seven-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

The 10 Best Dog Parks in Philly

Philadelphia is ranked amongst the top 50 most dog-friendly cities in America. This comes as no surprise since the town is home to countless beautifully maintained parks for pets to enjoy. We’re breaking down the best dog parks in Philly to explore with your furry friend!. 1. Schuylkill River...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wearing Lucky Hat Caught On Camera Trying To Break Into Philly Restaurant

In Philadelphia, police are looking to arrest a male on a distinctive bicycle, that looks to have pink or off red pedals. It is not a common bicycle and possibly someone has seen it. On October 20,2022 at 5:47 AM the male rolls up to the Italian Express located at 2641 Girard Avenue. He gets off his bike and tries to break into the business. You can see him try to twist and break the lock. He failed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy