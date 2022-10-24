How convincing is deepfake technology? KTLA anchors get the deepfake treatment

No, Tom Cruise is not dating Paris Hilton (as far as we know). And no, that was not Tom Cruise serenading Paris Hilton with Elton John’s Tiny Dancer.

The deepfake video now seen by millions was convincing and, in many ways, frightening because of the potential for people to be misled.

Deepfake technology uses facial mapping to allow anyone make videos of real people appearing to say things they’ve never said. There is growing concern that U.S. adversaries will use this technology to make authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns or jeopardize national security.

On KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News Saturday, Doug Kolk used cheap, commercial deepfake software to transform himself and co-anchors Lauren Lyster, Pedro Rivera, and Kirk Hawkins into Hollywood celebrities.

Watch the segment in the video player at the top of this page.

