Apple raises prices for its streaming services

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Yet another subscription service is getting more expensive this year as Apple raises the prices on its streaming platforms.

Higher prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and its bundle Apple One rolled out on Monday, according to CNBC .

Apple TV+, which previously cost $4.99 a month, now costs $6.99 a month. For Apple Music, an individual subscription will now cost you $10.99 per month, up $1 from the previous price.

New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones

The price increase for Apple Music is in response to “an increase in licensing costs” and to support “innovative features,” Apple said in a statement to CNBC.

If you use Apple One, which gives you access to additional storage and the Arcade gaming service, you’ll now be paying $16.95 per month instead of $14.95 per month.

Apple TV+ is one of the cheaper streaming platforms available, along with NBC’s Peacock and Discovery+ , which have plans starting at $4.99.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised its monthly subscription prices across all plans by $1 or $2, with the most affordable plan now $9.99. This will change next month when Netflix introduces its ad-supported plan .

The McRib is back, but McDonald’s hints it’s your last chance to enjoy it

Disney announced price hikes for its streaming platforms earlier this year. Disney+ will become more expensive in December when it adds its ad-supported plan. ESPN+ and Hulu price increases rolled out in August and October, respectively.

In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped , impacting streaming through its platform.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

