6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said.

Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Oxford is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Raleigh. Police Chief Pat Ford said the shooting happened as a crowd gathered for a celebration of life for someone who was killed recently in a car crash, news outlets reported.

The victims, ranging in age from 18 months to 64 years, were taken to hospitals, police said.

“I would like to say this is random,” Ford said. “Who targets an 18-month-old child?”

Ford said the 18-month-old child was shot six times and remains in intensive care, and the 64-year-old also remains hospitalized, WRAL-TV reported . The other four victims were treated and released from hospitals.

Oxford police and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting.

Commissioner Bryan Cohn, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots, WTVD-TV reported . Cohn said he was on the scene of the shooting after it happened and saw people trying to get out of the area.

“It was like a warzone. The screaming, the just the horror that was taking place is not something you’d expect to see in a small town,” Cohn said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.