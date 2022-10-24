ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3oPN_0ilAywFc00

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said.

Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Oxford is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Raleigh. Police Chief Pat Ford said the shooting happened as a crowd gathered for a celebration of life for someone who was killed recently in a car crash, news outlets reported.

The victims, ranging in age from 18 months to 64 years, were taken to hospitals, police said.

“I would like to say this is random,” Ford said. “Who targets an 18-month-old child?”

Ford said the 18-month-old child was shot six times and remains in intensive care, and the 64-year-old also remains hospitalized, WRAL-TV reported . The other four victims were treated and released from hospitals.

Oxford police and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting.

Commissioner Bryan Cohn, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots, WTVD-TV reported . Cohn said he was on the scene of the shooting after it happened and saw people trying to get out of the area.

“It was like a warzone. The screaming, the just the horror that was taking place is not something you’d expect to see in a small town,” Cohn said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

State adding $25K reward for info on Carteret Co. murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were found dead on […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
WENDELL, NC
People

'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient

James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. James Gomes was...
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on North Carolina interstate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the semi driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham

One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy