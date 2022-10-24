ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linville, NC

Man dies after fall at NC’s Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said.

A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be an accidental fall, according to the foundation. While nothing indicates anything other than an accident, the investigations are ongoing, officials said.

