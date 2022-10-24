ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

10 best Amazon Beauty Haul deals worth shopping, from Drybar to Revlon

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqmSO_0ilAyZ9100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Making the most of Amazon’s Beauty Haul

During the holiday rush, sometimes you can forget about taking care of yourself. Amazon is making sure that self-care remains a priority this holiday season. Today, the company kicks off its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul, a two-week-long event that’s filled with deals from popular brands such as Dollar Shave Club, CoverGirl, Revlon and more.

What you need to know about the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul

The second annual Amazon Beauty Haul starts today and runs through Nov. 6. Throughout the two weeks, customers will have the chance to shop over 1,000 deals from Allure Best of Beauty-winning companies to get top products at deep discounts. The official categories this year will be Allure Best of Beauty winners, Winter Self-Care, Holiday Look, Holiday Gifting and Men’s Grooming . During the event, shoppers can chat with creators, such as Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss and many others at Amazon Live Festivals to get even more help with their Beauty Haul selections.

Amazon Beauty Haul deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFLFx_0ilAyZ9100

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

This low-profile volumizer from a top brand gives you greater control when styling. The additional heat settings can help protect your hair from damage because they offer up to 50% less heat exposure. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLbli_0ilAyZ9100

Paul Mitchell ProTools ExpressIon Ceramic Deep Waver

This top-quality waver from Paul Mitchell ProTools has two 1-inch barrels that let you create stylish waves no matter what hair type you have. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIDgC_0ilAyZ9100

Derma-E Essentials Microdermabrasion Scrub

A facial scrub removes dead skin cells to give your face a fresh, clean, youthful look. This offering smooths and detoxifies with an all-natural formula that includes Dead Sea salt, kaolin clay, grape seed oil and more. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1144IN_0ilAyZ9100

PMD Clean Pro Jade

This handy facial cleaning device can help give your skin an alluring glow. It’s a rechargeable, self-standing tool that has soft silicone bristles and delivers a warm massage. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWaPc_0ilAyZ9100

Pur Minerals Multitasking Essentials Bestsellers Kit

You get four benefits from this cruelty-free beauty kit from Pur Minerals: makeup primer, redness reducer, pore reducer and dry skin soother. The included mascara helps lashes maintain lift and curl while adding shine. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybCSt_0ilAyZ9100

Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eyeliner

Revlon’s long-lasting liquid eyeliner can stay on for up to 16 hours with no smearing or smudging. It’s a versatile tool that lets you draw thick or thin lines that draw attention to your eyes. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTzys_0ilAyZ9100

Cacharel Amor Amor Eau de Toilette

This attractively packaged gift pack comes with body lotion and a long-lasting fragrance. The alluring aroma has a fruity, vanilla, floral scent that’s perfect for special occasions. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JichS_0ilAyZ9100

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

Olaplex is a best-selling hair treatment program that can repair, nourish and condition damaged hair to return it to its full luster and beauty. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhjUj_0ilAyZ9100

Dollar Shave Club Grooming Tool Kit

This men’s grooming kit from the popular Dollar Shave Club includes a fingernail clipper, a toenail clipper, a pair of precision tweezers, a nose hair trimmer and more. It’s lightweight and designed for travel, so you can always have the grooming tools you need no matter where you go. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhMme_0ilAyZ9100

BaBylissPro Barberology MetalFX Series Outlining Trimmer

The BaBylissPro trimmer is a tool that gives you a crisp look that makes you stand out as being impeccably groomed. It’s a top-quality product with a 360-degree trimming head. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
FOX8 News

Boyfriend at hospital for baby’s birth kills 2, police say

DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police […]
DALLAS, TX
FOX8 News

YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
MORGANTON, NC
FOX8 News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy