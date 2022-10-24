Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater Arts Alliance members show begins Nov. 4
The Whitewater Arts Alliance has announced that its Members Show will be available for viewing in the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center beginning Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 3. According to a news release, the show will feature 2D and 3D works made by alliance members. In addition, the release...
fortatkinsononline.com
‘Hear The Solitary Plover’ poetry event to be held on Zoom
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker group has announced that it will be holding a poetry event featuring poets published in the summer 2022 issue of “The Solitary Plover.”. According to a news release, The Solitary Plover is the newsletter of the Friends of Lorine Niedecker, which is published biannually, with winter and summer editions issued.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Library to host effigy mound presentation
The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has announced it will be hosting a presentation about the Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve. The presentation will be held in the library’s Community Room. The library is located at 431 W. Center St., Whitewater. The presentation will be held Monday, Nov. 7, at...
fortatkinsononline.com
Black Hawk Artists announce 49th annual show
A group of women artists, known as the Black Hawk Artists, has announced the opening of its 49th annual art show. This year, the event will be held at the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The show will begin with an opening reception, Sunday, Nov. 6, from...
fortatkinsononline.com
‘Leadership Development Academy’ graduates recognized; Opportunities, Inc., hosts ceremony
Thirteen graduates of a “Leadership Development Academy” program developed by the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW), and facilitated in partnership with Opportunities, Inc., and Madison College, were recognized Monday in a ceremony held at the Opportunities, Inc., headquarters building in Fort Atkinson. According to Robin...
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Library receives AARP grant to purchase memory kits
A proposal to receive grant monies submitted to AARP Wisconsin by the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, has been approved, according to information released by AARP and the library. Once received, the funds will be used to purchase memory kits for use by the community. According to information released...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedar Lake Sales & Service holds ribbon cutting for new service center
Members of Cedar Lake Sales & Service, Inc. and the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting for the new service building Tuesday at 3028 W. Washington St. in West Bend. The addition will provide more space and allow Cedar Lake Sales and Service to service more...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Leaf, yard waste collection dates announced
Whitewater city officials have announced dates when the city’s Department of Public Works will be collecting leaf and yard waste. Residents may place their bagged yard waste on the curb for collection until Oct. 28. Residents may place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday,...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school district shares budget, four referendum outcomes
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Monday approved three potential tax levies to fund the 2022-23 school year, with final levy certification predicated on the outcome of the district’s two referendum questions that will come before the district’s voters on Nov. 8. District voters will...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Families fear loss of time with loved ones if Samaritan Home leaves Washington County, WI
“Visits are so important to our family members and with the price of gas it’s just going to get worse if we relocate say to Cedarburg or wherever, so it means so much especially when the pandemic hit, and we weren’t allowed to visit it was so hard on people there.
fortatkinsononline.com
Brian Frank Mitchell
Brian Frank Mitchell, 62, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022. Brian was born on October 22, 1959 in Canton, South Dakota to Wayne and Mary (Sturzl) Mitchell. He grew up in a large family that knew how to live each day to the fullest keeping to the motto “Life is Good.” After graduating high school, Brian joined the United State Marine Corp. He resided in Wisconsin for over 40 years and managed operations at the Doskocil/Tyson plant for decades until the plant closed. He then chose to combine his love for driving with his passion for traveling by becoming a truck driver working for Gallitz Grading Inc. until his passing.
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Weidl named city manager
Following 35 minutes of closed-session deliberation Wednesday during a special meeting of the Whitewater Common Council, the body reconvened in open session and voted in favor of installing John Weidl as city manager. Weidl has served the city as interim city manager since August. Council voted unanimously in favor of...
Daily Cardinal
Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
