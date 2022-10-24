Brian Frank Mitchell, 62, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022. Brian was born on October 22, 1959 in Canton, South Dakota to Wayne and Mary (Sturzl) Mitchell. He grew up in a large family that knew how to live each day to the fullest keeping to the motto “Life is Good.” After graduating high school, Brian joined the United State Marine Corp. He resided in Wisconsin for over 40 years and managed operations at the Doskocil/Tyson plant for decades until the plant closed. He then chose to combine his love for driving with his passion for traveling by becoming a truck driver working for Gallitz Grading Inc. until his passing.

