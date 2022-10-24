ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association!

The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the current Herbert Hoover High School location.

Officials say WV American Water will sponsor the microchips. The free DHPP vaccines for dogs and FVRCP vaccines for cats are being sponsored by Petco Love.

