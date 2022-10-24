Read full article on original website
Siesta Key on MTV Season 5 premiere free live stream, time, TV channel, trailer, cast, how to watch Episode 1 online (10/27/2022)
Siesta Key, MTV’s Florida-based reality drama set in the Keys, is back! Tonight, episode 1 premieres with Juliette taking on Miami, but becoming isolated from her friends. The new season of the show should deliver on all the promises of drama and heartbreak that fans have come to expect with Season 5, Episode 1 airing today, Thursday, October 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
The Masked Singer season 8 episode 5 free live stream, release date, contestants, costumes, channel, time, judges, how to watch without cable (10/26/22)
The Masked Singer is back with season 8, and this week is promising an eventful episode featuring all your favorite Muppets! Miss Piggy will be one of the guest judges and the show will see appearances from Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and more. Watch the performers battle for the crown tonight, Wednesday, October 26 at 8 p.m. on FOX. Get a look at the group’s performance of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit in the video provided below.
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3, Episode 5: How to stream, time, TV channel
“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” continues Season 5 with Episode 5, “On Thin Ice,” on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Oh, the drama! We already knew Jen Shah was in hot water because of her legal situation, but who knew former BFFs Heather Gay and Whitney Rose would be yelling at each other?
‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ HBO documentary premiere, trailer, release date, watch without cable (10/26)
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, a new documentary about the horrible antisemitic mass shooting attack on the Pittsburgh Synagogue in 2018, will air tonight, Wednesday, October 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The film features the families of victims and many community members speaking out against the attack, antisemitism, and Jewish hate. The documentary also chronicles the aftermath of the devastating event. You can watch the documentary available to stream on HBO MAX starting tonight, Wednesday, October 26. For a look at the official trailer, see the video provided above.
