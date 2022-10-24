A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, a new documentary about the horrible antisemitic mass shooting attack on the Pittsburgh Synagogue in 2018, will air tonight, Wednesday, October 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The film features the families of victims and many community members speaking out against the attack, antisemitism, and Jewish hate. The documentary also chronicles the aftermath of the devastating event. You can watch the documentary available to stream on HBO MAX starting tonight, Wednesday, October 26. For a look at the official trailer, see the video provided above.

