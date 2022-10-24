Read full article on original website
Scotts Valley Welcomes New Businesses at The Hangar
If you’re looking for a new way to pass the time that focuses on food, beer and community, followed by a gritty workout, check out the newly-opened Faultline Brewing Company at The Hangar in Scotts Valley. The grand opening of Faultline and next-door neighbor MADabolic (a strength-driven interval training...
Dave Kegebein supporters show up in force, calling fair firing 'disgraceful'
Tuesday's meeting of the Santa Cruz County Fair board of directors drew more than 70 people, many of whom decried the state-driven termination of the fair's longtime CEO. "What is the role of the governor and the CDFA in taking control of the Santa Cruz County Fair?" asked Dennis Osmer, former Watsonville mayor, as talk of reprisal hung in the air.
montereycountyweekly.com
A Seaside Starbucks is the first in Monterey County to join a growing nationwide unionization trend.
What would you do to create a better workplace for yourself and your coworkers? Liona Averill, a shift supervisor at a Starbucks in Seaside, is answering that question by working to unionize her store. She is joining a fast-moving, nationwide movement. “I’ve been at this company for a while and...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
KSBW.com
Monterey County supervisors vote to take stronger stance with sheriff’s office
SALINAS, Calif. — Concerned about a growing number of controversial incidents at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and a perceived lack of oversight, county supervisors on Tuesday took action to increase their authority over the sheriff’s office. That authority includes sending some high-profile matters that recently came...
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley school district calls bus driver sickout 'unlawful'
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A sickout by school bus drivers in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District is being described as unlawful and a violation of the CSEA Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to a statement released late Monday by district superintendent Michelle Rodriguez. The same letter says the bus drivers...
First Tee Monterey County to operate King City golf course
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): It was announced on Wednesday morning that the King City Council came to an agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate King City Golf Course. The agreement took place on Oct. 11. First Tee is dedicated to providing youth of all backgrounds an opportunity for a brighter future. First Tee currently operates The post First Tee Monterey County to operate King City golf course appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz shooting hoax triggers hospital's emergency plan
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Before anyone knew the 911 call warning police of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, Dominican Hospital activated its external disaster plan to prepare for the arrival of potential victims. The fake emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday...
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
KSBW.com
Seaside swears in new police Chief Nicholas Borges
SEASIDE, Calif. — Seaside honored Nicholas (Nick) Borges as their new police chief Tuesday. The city held a promotional swearing-in ceremony at city hall Tuesday evening. Borges was selected to be the city's police chief in August 2022 following a highly competitive selection and recruitment process. He was promoted after serving as acting police chief for a year following the departure of Chief Abdul Pridgen in August 2021.
'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers
SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
montereycountyweekly.com
Teens and young adults can get trained to find a new job—and get paid—thanks to a new state program.
For a month, a group of 20 teenagers and young adults from different parts of Monterey County have been learning new skills meant to prepare them for the workforce. They are part of the program CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps, a program that gives under-served young people (ages 16-30) a chance to get practical training—and get paid—while they tackle challenges California is facing including climate change, food insecurity, and Covid-19 recovery. Participants come from different backgrounds including foster care or who have been in the justice system. Eligible employees face obstacles to employment such as being low-income or are recovering from substance abuse. The program is intended to help get these young people from diverse backgrounds with various employment challenges on track to be productive members of the workforce.
Los Gatos lifts water boiling order
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Water quality issues impacting Los Gatos were resolved on Monday, and water officials lifted a boiling notice. San Jose Water conducted extensive water quality sampling around Los Gatos, and the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water approved the lifting the boiling notice. A water main break previously […]
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
pajaronian.com
Fire levels garage
WATSONVILLE – A fire broke out in a wood garage behind a home at 30 Riverside Drive Tuesday. Watsonville Fire Battalion Chief Kirt Vojvoda said no one was in the building when it caught fire and no injuries were reported. He said that once he spotted the huge column of black smoke from Fire Station 1 on Second Street, he amped up the response to a full structure fire, which drew firefighters from North Monterey County, Cal Fire and Central Fire to join Watsonville Fire in battling the blaze.
montereycountyweekly.com
Bill Lee to open what he says will be his last restaurant.
“I’ve got one more in me—just one,” says veteran restaurateur Bill Lee. That one is Kona Steak & Seafood, a Pacific island concept, most likely. Lee and his wife Teresa haven’t really started honing a menu. Only this week did they visit a restaurant auction to pick up a few pieces—small one’s. Lee doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
