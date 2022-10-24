For a month, a group of 20 teenagers and young adults from different parts of Monterey County have been learning new skills meant to prepare them for the workforce. They are part of the program CaliforniansForAll Youth Job Corps, a program that gives under-served young people (ages 16-30) a chance to get practical training—and get paid—while they tackle challenges California is facing including climate change, food insecurity, and Covid-19 recovery. Participants come from different backgrounds including foster care or who have been in the justice system. Eligible employees face obstacles to employment such as being low-income or are recovering from substance abuse. The program is intended to help get these young people from diverse backgrounds with various employment challenges on track to be productive members of the workforce.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO