Ballston Spa business focuses on environmentally friendly junk removal
A Ballston Spa based business is making it its mission to offer environmentally-friendly disposal and junk removal services. Owners Keith and Stephanie Lamphere along with Jackson the Junk Dog recently started Clean Green Hauling and Removal. It offers services ranging from house cleanouts to single item pickups. As much as...
Voorheesville senior starts dirt work, grading business
A 17-year-old boy from Voorheesville is already running his own business. Alex Stapf is a high school senior who attends Voorheesville High School and the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Schoharie campus. He opened Stapf’s Dirt Work and Grading six months ago. He’s already...
New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday
When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
Saratoga Springs to give students free meals for rest of school year
Students in Saratoga Springs will get free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year. The district made the announcement on Wednesday morning. They will use COVID relief funds and the cafeteria fund to cover the cost. “We know many families are still struggling with higher prices at...
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Saratoga reveals $32M high-speed internet project
Saratoga Springs city officials have paired with SiFi Networks, and today announced the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs FiberCity project on Tuesday.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
Future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park could be announced soon
Questions could be answered Thursday about the future of Albany’s Holiday Lights in the Park. The 25-year tradition in Washington Park is the primary fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League. However, the league had said it would be moving the event to a new location. We may find...
Iconic Capital Region Eatery Named Top Spot In U.S. For Quick Bites
One of our most recognizable and legendary Capital Region restaurants is getting some national recognition from Tripadvisor. And you know this honor is the real deal because it was determined by the reviews and ratings of real people like you! Folks Tripadvisor calls "...real travelers going, trying, and sharing your experiences."
Schenectady GE workers plan to rally to demand company stop union busting
Unionized General Electric workers from around the country plan to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. Organizers are calling it the largest national direct action by GE workers in years. They plan to demand the company stop illegal union busting, and take action to protect jobs. The rally is set for 11:30...
One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022
We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
Saratoga Springs ready to open new park
Saratoga Springs is taking the wraps off a new park on Thursday. Flat Rock Park, a small pocket park, is opening on High Rock Avenue, near the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage. This is land that used to be a surface parking lot and was set aside to have...
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022
Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
Court ruling lets Albany transfer Central Warehouse ownership
A new court ruling allows Albany County to move forward with transferring ownership of the 11-story Central Warehouse building to private developers. The building is currently owned by Evan Blum. The building started falling apart back in August. Pieces fell on the train tracks, causing Amtrak trains to stop running...
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
Eagle-eyed DEC officer helps reunite lost dog with owner in Saratoga County
There was a reunion in Saratoga County between a lost dog and its owner. It’s all thanks to an eagle-eyed officer with the Department of Environmental Conservation. He saw the dog roaming all alone while on patrol at Daketown State Forest in Greenfield, caught the pooch and made him comfortable before setting out to find the owner.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
