Saratoga County, NY

WNYT

Ballston Spa business focuses on environmentally friendly junk removal

A Ballston Spa based business is making it its mission to offer environmentally-friendly disposal and junk removal services. Owners Keith and Stephanie Lamphere along with Jackson the Junk Dog recently started Clean Green Hauling and Removal. It offers services ranging from house cleanouts to single item pickups. As much as...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Voorheesville senior starts dirt work, grading business

A 17-year-old boy from Voorheesville is already running his own business. Alex Stapf is a high school senior who attends Voorheesville High School and the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Schoharie campus. He opened Stapf’s Dirt Work and Grading six months ago. He’s already...
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New Cohoes Pizza Joint Set To Open For Business This Friday

When it comes to pizza, we have a seemingly endless list of local spots to grab a pie or a slice. This Friday that list grows in Cohoes!. It may be the most well-represented form of cuisine in the Capital Region, and deservedly so. When it comes to the perfect meal, great pizza fills the bill. I mean, what other handheld dish contains all 4 food groups - dairy, meat, grains, and veggies? Pizza is perfection and we are blessed to have so many great pizzerias in the Capital Region.
COHOES, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park could be announced soon

Questions could be answered Thursday about the future of Albany’s Holiday Lights in the Park. The 25-year tradition in Washington Park is the primary fundraiser for the Albany Police Athletic League. However, the league had said it would be moving the event to a new location. We may find...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs ready to open new park

Saratoga Springs is taking the wraps off a new park on Thursday. Flat Rock Park, a small pocket park, is opening on High Rock Avenue, near the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage. This is land that used to be a surface parking lot and was set aside to have...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022

Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Court ruling lets Albany transfer Central Warehouse ownership

A new court ruling allows Albany County to move forward with transferring ownership of the 11-story Central Warehouse building to private developers. The building is currently owned by Evan Blum. The building started falling apart back in August. Pieces fell on the train tracks, causing Amtrak trains to stop running...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY

