Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Prize: The Upcoming Election and Thoughts About How Far We’ve Come
In less than two weeks, San Francisco votes will be counted on arguably the most important election advocates have ever seen. If Prop. “J” succeeds, the JFK Promenade will be made permanent. If “I” wins, JFK will again become a major highway cut-through for speeding motorists and the Great Walkway, the city’s beach, will be forever dominated by cars (at least until it falls into the ocean).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Media Critique: Reporters Must Include Real-World Data in Bike Lane Stories
In "Has Berkeley declared a 'war on cars'? One bike lane has come to symbolize...
