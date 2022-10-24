Read full article on original website
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Mia Mckenna-Bruce on Mermia’s Finale Reunion: ‘It Felt Really Real and Really Raw’
"It was kind of a genuine let-out of emotions for us both," Mckenna-Bruce told TheWrap
Jason Bateman, Jude Law Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’
Despite the conclusion of “Ozark,” Jason Bateman is not quite done at Netflix: The actor-director is co-developing a new limited series called “Black Rabbit” at the streamer with Jude Law, which the two of them will star in and executive produce. While plot details are being...
‘Girls5eva’ Saved by Netflix for Season 3 After Peacock Cancellation
“Girls5eva” has found a new home in Netflix, which saved the musical comedy series for Season 3 following Peacock’s cancellation. The streamer has also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons. From Emmy-winning creator-showrunner Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Jeff...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
Tyler Perry Proves He Still Has a Lot In Store through “Zatima”
Whether Tyler Perry is a big shot in modern movies and TV shows is no longer a debate. Beyond showcasing his acting skills in different movies like A Madea Homecoming and Diary of a Mad Black Woman, he has proven without a doubt that he is as good at creating shows as he is on the stage. Tyler has wiped out any doubt by constantly releasing top-listed TV series, one after the other, for over a decade. Their popularity has turned him into a household name with insatiable titles like Ruthless, Bruh, The Oval, and the long-running The Haves and the Have Nots. The exciting aspect is that he never falls short of a storyline to tell to capture his audience with new work out of his secret closet of ideas. And, when one would think he has exhausted his stocks, he suddenly pulls out another – Zatima.
How ‘From Scratch’ Creator Honored Her Late Husband With Emotional Netflix Series
Tembi Locke and sister and co-creator Attica Locke tell TheWrap how true to life the limited series really is
'House of the Dragon': Emma D'Arcy says they were 'hyper-aware' about the consequences of Daemon choking Rhaenyra
"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy discusses the reason why Daemon Targaryen chokes Rhaenyra Targaryen in the season finale.
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Fans Will Be Able to Talk to a Real Life Version of Show’s Haunted Mirrors (Exclusive)
Inspired by Trevors special ability, the spirited activity will be available in L.A. and online
Halle Berry is Bare-Faced & Glowing in Romantic Selfie With Boyfriend Van Hunt
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are as cute as ever – and their latest selfie proves it! Together since 2020, the couple posted a new romantic selfie on Oct. 24 and we’re loving their love! In the picture, Hunt is wearing a plain black T-shirt and beige bucket hat while Berry is rocking a casual grey shirt and leaning her face against his. Berry’s makeup-free face and blonde curly bangs are also the star of show. Berry captioned the sweet photo with a purple emoji. Back in August, Hunt celebrated Berry’s birthday by posting a series of videos and photos...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Unlikely to Debut Until 2024
HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys doesn't expect the second season to premiere next year
‘Sausage Party’ Sequel Series Set for Prime Video With Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and More Returning
The story of the raunchy 2016 animated film “Sausage Party” will continue in a new animated sequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024 called “Sausage Party: Footopia.” The “eight-course television event” will find original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton all returning to reprise their roles, and is already in production.
Gabby Petito: New 2-Hour ‘Toxic Love’ Special Explores the Fatal Downfall of a Picture-Perfect Relationship (Exclusive)
The latest from "HLN Investigates" premieres Saturday, Nov. 5
Chloe Bennet, Ronny Chieng Board Hulu’s ‘Interior Chinatown’
Jimmy O. Yang stars in the series based on Charles Yu's book, with executive producer and pilot director Taika Waititi
Eli Roth Conjures Nightmares and Ghouls With Vanessa Hudgens in a VR Haunted House: ‘Step Inside, If You Dare’ (Video)
Will Sasso also stars in the Master of Horrors bloody good Trick-VR-Treat
