Read full article on original website
Related
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
kitco.com
U.S. sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country. The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include...
Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
kitco.com
U.S. developing domestic uranium strategy - energy secretary
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably using ‘mobilised reservists’ in effort to hold Kherson, says UK
UK MoD says Russia likely to have bolstered troops west of Dnieper River with recently mobilised troops
kitco.com
Russia's cenbank says inflationary expectations edge up in October
MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in October to 12.8% from 12.5% in September, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, just days before it is due to make a decision on its key interest rate. The Bank of...
North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, according to South Korean military officials, adding to tensions in the region.
kitco.com
Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of
Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
kitco.com
UK's Sunak reinstates Braverman as interior minister
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules. Braverman, 42, stepped down a day before former prime minister Liz Truss did after breaching...
kitco.com
New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
kitco.com
Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal
BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
Elon Musk reportedly plans to become Twitter’s interim chief executive after buying platform – business live
Musk reportedly starts his ownership of Twitter with firings of top executives; NatWest unveils flat profits as it takes bad debt charge
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
OCT. 21–27, 2022 From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news. In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain’s third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.
kitco.com
Italy seeks EU green light by end-2022 to revive bad loan guarantee scheme - sources
ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy is working to bring back a state guarantee scheme for up to 36 months to help banks shed bad loans and hopes to secure a green light from European Union by the end of the year, three sources familiar with the matter said. Rome...
kitco.com
German go-ahead for China's Cosco stake in Hamburg port unleashes protest
BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The German cabinet allowed China's Cosco to buy a stake in a terminal in the country's largest port on Wednesday in a decision pushed through by Chancellor Olaf Scholz that triggered unprecedented protest within the governing coalition. With the support of Scholz's Social Democrat-led ministries,...
kitco.com
Economic stability first priority, UK's Sunak tells lawmakers
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, poised to become Britain's next prime minister, told Conservative lawmakers on Monday his first priority was delivering economic stability, and then he would look to fulfill the party's 2019 election promises, lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said. Sunak, who became leader of the Conservatives...
kitco.com
ASMI expects Chinese sales to drop 40% on U.S. chip sanctions
Oct 25 (Reuters) - ASM International (ASMI.AS) expects new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China, the Dutch semiconductor supplier said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter revenue slightly above its own forecast. July-September revenue increased 33% year-on-year to 610 million euros ($607.38 million), beating the...
kitco.com
Israel's Bank Leumi interested in investments in Saudi, chairman says
RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh, which he is attending in the latest sign of a potential thawing in Saudi-Israeli relations. The presence of Bank Leumi, one...
Comments / 0