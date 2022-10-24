ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
kitco.com

U.S. developing domestic uranium strategy - energy secretary

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies...
kitco.com

Russia's cenbank says inflationary expectations edge up in October

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in October to 12.8% from 12.5% in September, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, just days before it is due to make a decision on its key interest rate. The Bank of...
kitco.com

Copper: the most important metal we’re running short of

Copper is one of the most important metals with more than 20 million tonnes consumed each year across a variety of industries, including building construction (wiring & piping,) power generation/ transmission, and electronic product manufacturing. World mined copper production, in thousands of tonnes. Source: US Geological Survey. In recent years,...
kitco.com

UK's Sunak reinstates Braverman as interior minister

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Suella Braverman was reappointed as interior minister on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, less than a week after she resigned from the role for breaching government rules. Braverman, 42, stepped down a day before former prime minister Liz Truss did after breaching...
kitco.com

New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets...
kitco.com

Germany hashes out compromise to allow smaller stake China port deal

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany may allow China's Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what an economy ministry source on Tuesday described as an "emergency solution" to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco made a bid...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 21–27, 2022 From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news. In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain’s third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.
kitco.com

German go-ahead for China's Cosco stake in Hamburg port unleashes protest

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The German cabinet allowed China's Cosco to buy a stake in a terminal in the country's largest port on Wednesday in a decision pushed through by Chancellor Olaf Scholz that triggered unprecedented protest within the governing coalition. With the support of Scholz's Social Democrat-led ministries,...
kitco.com

Economic stability first priority, UK's Sunak tells lawmakers

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, poised to become Britain's next prime minister, told Conservative lawmakers on Monday his first priority was delivering economic stability, and then he would look to fulfill the party's 2019 election promises, lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said. Sunak, who became leader of the Conservatives...
kitco.com

ASMI expects Chinese sales to drop 40% on U.S. chip sanctions

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ASM International (ASMI.AS) expects new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China, the Dutch semiconductor supplier said on Tuesday as it reported third-quarter revenue slightly above its own forecast. July-September revenue increased 33% year-on-year to 610 million euros ($607.38 million), beating the...
kitco.com

Israel's Bank Leumi interested in investments in Saudi, chairman says

RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi (LUMI.TA) would like to tap into investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Chairman Samer Haj Yehia told a business forum in Riyadh, which he is attending in the latest sign of a potential thawing in Saudi-Israeli relations. The presence of Bank Leumi, one...

