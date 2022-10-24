Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
NBC Washington
2 Teens Injured in Separate DC Double Shootings: Police
Two teenagers were injured Wednesday in separate double shootings in Washington, D.C., police said. Gunfire erupted in both the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest and on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, injuring the two juveniles and two adults, police said. Just before 10 p.m., neighbors say they heard gunshots at Missouri Avenue...
Man dies in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Trinidad Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Morse Street Northeast after receiving reports of gunshots from Shotspotter technology around 1:40 a.m., police said. Once officers arrived...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
popville.com
Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
fox5dc.com
4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police. According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets. Investigators at the scene learned that the...
NBC Washington
Death of 2-Year-Old Boy in DC Ruled Homicide
The death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unconscious outside a Washington, D.C., apartment complex earlier this month was ruled a homicide, D.C. police say. Mars Jones died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, days after someone discovered him outside the Trinity Plaza apartment complex at 21 Atlantic Street SW, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after early morning shooting in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. near Trinidad Avenue and Morse Street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Investigations say the man died at the scene. Police have released no...
WUSA
Man dies after shooting in Trinidad neighborhood
DC police said when officers arrived at the Trinidad neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot. According to police, he died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Navy Yard shooting: Suspect fires into Buffalo Wild Wings at victim
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Buffalo Wild Wings in Navy Yard, where both the suspect and the victim are employed, due to a personal dispute between the two. DC Police says officers responded to 1220 Half Street SE around 6:55...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
NBC Washington
2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Search for missing woman last seen near Catholic University underway
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel. Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.
dcwitness.org
Document: Wanted Suspect Extradited to the District
Metropolitan Police Department detectives extradited and charged 34-year-old Wonell A. Jones, Jr. in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. According to a press release, at about 1:24 pm, officers located 33-year-old Audora Williams inside a residence, suffering from apparent...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria man convicted for striking motorcycle at 100MPH, causing victim to lose part of leg
An Alexandria man has been convicted by a federal jury after driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, striking a motorcycle and causing the victim to lose part of his leg. Court records say Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, was driving his white Toyota...
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Northwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 6, on the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 1:07 pm, officers located four adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. On Oct. 21, one of the victims was pronounced dead.
