Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
MSU, UM basketball receive multiple preseason honors
The Big Sky Conference released preseason honors Thursday afternoon, and both Montana and Montana State had multiple players recognized. MSU had three athletes receive accolades, one out of the men's program and two from the women's. Senior forward Jubrile Belo was named Preseason MVP, while senior forward Kola Bad Bear...
montanasports.com
Montana State's Tommy Mellott named Big Sky offensive player of the week
BOZEMAN — In light of his career performance against fifth-ranked Weber State, Montana State's Tommy Mellott was tabbed the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. In the Bobcats' 43-38 win over Weber State, Mellott rushed for a career-high 273 yards, which put him second...
NBCMontana
MSU men's basketball picked to finish 1st in poll, UM 3rd
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After a historic season, the Montana State University men’s basketball team was picked to finish first in the conference this upcoming season. Starters Jubrile Belo and Tyler Patterson are returning this searson. Belo and Patterson helped the team to a Big Sky regular season and tournament title.
NBCMontana
Former Gov. Racicot to speak at MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Oct. 27, former Gov. Mark Racicot will host a lecture at Montana State University entitled “Media and Democracy in an Era of Mistrust: The Size and Scope of the Threat.”. The following was sent out by Montana State University:. The Burton K. Wheeler Center...
NBCMontana
MSU hosts snow, avalanche workshop
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University hosted a snow and avalanche workshop Wednesday night. A wide variety of guest speakers shared some of their experiences skiing and what dangers they faced, how to keep new and regular skiers safe, where to look for information on forecasts and educational course opportunities.
NBCMontana
Bozeman and Gallatin High schools to perform 'Play That Goes Wrong'
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman and Gallatin high schools present the "Play That Goes Wrong" this weekend. The Hawks and Raptor theaters promise a fast-paced, ridiculously funny farce suitable for all ages. Audience members will experience the delight of mistaken identity, sword play, actors knocked unconscious and Duran Duran. The...
NBCMontana
8th annual Snow and Avalanche Workshop held at MSU, also available virtually
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snow and wind is increasing avalanche danger, especially around Bozeman and Big Sky. On Wednesday, Montana State University will hold its 8th annual Snow and Avalanche Workshop. The Colorado rescuer who tried to save an MSU student who died in an avalanche in 2012 will speak.
explorebigsky.com
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
The Yellowstone Newspaper chain had been Montana’s largest under in-state ownership. Adams Publishing Group is set to finalize its purchase Nov. 1. Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
NBCMontana
MSU's Hapner Hall hosts trick-or-treat event
MISSOULA, Mont. — Little goblins and ghosts will trick-or-treat for free at MSU's Hapner Hall since it may be blustery outside. The event takes place 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The women's dormitory invites ghouls aged 12 years and younger to come get treats. The...
NBCMontana
Bozeman signs off on new lease for fire station relocation
Bozeman, Mont — The city officially signed off on a new lease for the station to move to Montana State University. The 20-year land lease agreement calls for an annual lease payment of nearly $54,000. The expected groundbreaking of the relocation is set for the spring of 2023. Last...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health CEO steps down
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health president and CEO John Hill has announced that he is stepping down at the end of October. "The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” shared John Hill. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry.”
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces legislative priorities in Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — Gov. Greg Gianforte visited Bozeman to announce legislative priorities before the upcoming legislative session in January. He met workers on a housing construction site, where he voiced the need to boost Montana’s workforce and its housing inventory. Believing an increased supply will drop the rising...
NBCMontana
Semi blocks part of lane on Hwy 84 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a disabled semitruck blocking part of lane traffic at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 84. The lane blockage occurred near Norris Road. Officials remind travelers to slow down and drive with caution. The Madison County...
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election
The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Symphony Orchestra continues season Saturday and Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Symphony Orchestra continues its season this Saturday and Sunday at the Wilson Auditorium. The director says "Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony + Bartok" offers lush melodies and emotional outbursts. The concerts will showcase world renowned pianist Michael Sheppard, who has performed solos in places like the Kennedy Center.
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show
A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman
A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
Comments / 0