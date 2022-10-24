BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health president and CEO John Hill has announced that he is stepping down at the end of October. "The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” shared John Hill. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry.”

